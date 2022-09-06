Ferrari Purosangue SUV teased, unveiling on September 13

Ferrari has teased its first-ever SUV Purosangue online ahead of its debut on September 13. The Ferrari Purosangue's menacingly sharp LED headlamps have been teased by the Italian supercar marquee alongside revealing the date of unveiling. The SUV will compete with rivals such as Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Levante etc.

The high-riding model from Maranello was announced four years ago when the automaker revealed its 018-2022 roadmap. Now, the Purosangue appears to be ready to hit the market. The automaker has also cleared that it will come with a naturally aspirated V12 engine, and the car will be exclusively limited. Ferrari has said that the Purosangue SUV won't exceed 20 per cent of the automaker's total annual sales.

Despite carrying the body style of an SUV, Ferrari has refrained from calling it an SUV. Instead, it has dubbed the Purosangue as n FUV or Ferrari Utility Vehicle. It appears more like a large hatchback with limited ground clearance. The car can be termed as the spiritual successor of the FF or GTC4Lusso.

Considering that the 456GT Venice wagon was limited to only seven units, the Purosangue is going to be Ferrari's first widely available four-door model. Speaking about the mechanical details, Ferrari has not revealed much of it. However, it has been confirmed that the car will come with air suspension and all-wheel drive while sitting on an architecture that has been built to accommodate a hybrid powertrain. It will come with a dual-clutch automatic transmission and offer a four-seater cabin. It will also offer more space to the occupants, as compared to the previous shooting brake-styled models.

Ferrari Purosangue is going to face stiff competition as it is a late entrant in the segment, where already several models are present. These include Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga Speed etc. The customer delivery for the Ferrari Purosangue is expected to commence in 2023.

