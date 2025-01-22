Latest Updates on BMW M5

The 2025 BMW M5 was launched in India in November 2024 at a starting price of ₹1.99 crore (ex-showroom) and it arrived through the CBU route. With an aggressive design, advanced hybrid technology, and an impressive powertrain, the newest iteration of this iconic performance sedan is set to redefine the standards of luxury and power. The latest updates include enhancements in both performance and aesthetics, ensuring that the 2025 BMW M5 will not only attract attention but also deliver an electrifying driving experience. With the power of a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid setup, the 2025 BMW M5 is engineered to provide astonishing performance metrics. This model boasts 717 bhp, making it one of the most powerful iterations to date. Adding to its appeal is the advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain, ensuring that the M5 doesn't just excel in power but also embraces modern efficiency.

BMW M5 Price

The price of the 2025 BMW M5 starts at an eye-watering ₹1.99 crore (ex-showroom). BMW offers a single fully loaded variant called the Competition at ₹1,99,00,000. This pricing reflects not only the luxurious features and exceptional performance associated with the BMW brand but also its commitment to blending technology with driving pleasure.

BMW M5 Launch Date

The 2025 BMW M5 was launched in India on November 21, 2024, at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.99 crore and it was brought over as a completely-built-up-unit (CBU). The new M5 is underpinned by an all-new platform, wherein the big highlight is the new plug-in hybrid system that offers 717 bhp.

BMW M5 Variants

The 2025 BMW M5 is being launched with a singular yet sophisticated variant: the 'Competition.' This variant is engineered for those who aspire to experience the pinnacle of performance within the luxury sedan category. The Competition variant amplifies the M5’s capabilities, ensuring a balance of track-ready features and everyday usability. Powered by the innovative hybrid system, the Competition model promises an unparalleled driving experience, coupled with a suite of luxurious amenities.

BMW M5 Design and Exterior

The design of the 2025 BMW M5 is a testament to BMW's commitment to performance and luxury. With a striking and aggressive stance, it showcases the bulging fenders characteristic of the M series. The front fascia is dominated by an illuminated kidney grille, giving it a bold presence on the road. The new, sharper bumpers enhance its aerodynamic efficiency while exuding a sporty demeanour. Further enhancing its appeal are the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, which not only contribute to its muscular silhouette but also ensure superior handling and grip. The extensive use of high-quality materials and precise design language indicates attention to detail which is a hallmark of the BMW brand.

BMW M5 Interior and Features

Step inside the 2025 BMW M5, and you are greeted with an opulent interior that perfectly balances comfort and technology. The cabin layout features an advanced 14.9-inch infotainment display that integrates seamlessly with the vehicle's functions, providing drivers with essential information at a glance. The digital cluster is augmented with a 12.3-inch screen, ensuring that all critical data is easily accessible. Luxury is evident in every material choice, from high-quality leather to meticulously finished trims. M sport seats provide not only comfort but also hold passengers securely during spirited driving. Advanced technology such as the heads-up display, four-zone climate control, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system further enhance the driving experience, making it as enjoyable on the daily commute as it is on the racetrack.

BMW M5 Engine and Performance

Powering the new M5 is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that now gets electrified and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid setup has been borrowed from the flagship BMW XM. The M5's V8 makes 577 bhp, while the additional 196 bhp comes from the electric motor. With this, the powertrain delivers a combined 717 bhp and 1,001 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through BMW's xDrive system with a rear-biased configuration.

BMW M5 Fuel Efficiency

While performance is the standout attribute of the 2025 BMW M5, fuel efficiency is also a key consideration for modern luxury sedans. The hybrid powertrain is designed to optimize fuel consumption without sacrificing power. Though exact figures are yet to be confirmed, the M5 is expected to deliver impressive fuel economy, especially in electric-only mode, which can achieve a range of approximately 40.2 km.

Safety Features

When it comes to safety, BMW leaves no stone unturned. The 2025 BMW M5 is equipped with a robust suite of advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring the protection of all occupants. Key features include automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control with hands-free driving capabilities. These systems work in harmony to enhance driver confidence while navigating diverse situations, be it busy city streets or open highways. The BMW M5 has consistently garnered high safety ratings, underscoring the brand's commitment to passenger protection.