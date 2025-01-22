M5PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
BMW M5 Front Left Side
View all Images

BMW M5

Launched in Nov 2024

4.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

M5 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2979.0 - 3799.0 cc

M5: 4395.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 485.28 bhp

M5: 717.0 bhp

View all M5 Specs and Features

BMW M5 Latest Update

Latest News:

BMW M5, with V8 hybrid powertrain making over 700 bhp is now in India. How much for it?
Auto Recap, Nov 21: Honda Activa swappable battery, 2025 BMW M5 launched

Latest Updates on BMW M5

The 2025 BMW M5 was launched in India in November 2024 at a starting price of 1.99 crore (ex-showroom) and it arrived through the CBU route. With an aggressive design, advanced hybrid technology, and an impressive powertrain, the newest iteration of this iconic performance sedan is set to redefine the standards of luxury and power. The latest updates include enhancements in both performance and aesthetics, ensuring that the 2025 BMW M5 will not only attract attention but also deliver an electrifying driving experience. With the power of a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid setup, the 2025 BMW M5 is engineered to provide astonishing performance metrics. This model boasts 717 bhp, making it one of the most powerful iterations to date. Adding to its appeal is the advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain, ensuring that the M5 doesn't just excel in power but also embraces modern efficiency. 

BMW M5 Price

The price of the 2025 BMW M5 starts at an eye-watering 1.99 crore (ex-showroom). BMW offers a single fully loaded variant called the Competition at 1,99,00,000. This pricing reflects not only the luxurious features and exceptional performance associated with the BMW brand but also its commitment to blending technology with driving pleasure.

BMW M5 Launch Date

The 2025 BMW M5 was launched in India on November 21, 2024, at a starting ex-showroom price of 1.99 crore and it was brought over as a completely-built-up-unit (CBU). The new M5 is underpinned by an all-new platform, wherein the big highlight is the new plug-in hybrid system that offers 717 bhp. 

BMW M5 Variants

The 2025 BMW M5 is being launched with a singular yet sophisticated variant: the 'Competition.' This variant is engineered for those who aspire to experience the pinnacle of performance within the luxury sedan category. The Competition variant amplifies the M5’s capabilities, ensuring a balance of track-ready features and everyday usability. Powered by the innovative hybrid system, the Competition model promises an unparalleled driving experience, coupled with a suite of luxurious amenities.

BMW M5 Design and Exterior

The design of the 2025 BMW M5 is a testament to BMW's commitment to performance and luxury. With a striking and aggressive stance, it showcases the bulging fenders characteristic of the M series. The front fascia is dominated by an illuminated kidney grille, giving it a bold presence on the road. The new, sharper bumpers enhance its aerodynamic efficiency while exuding a sporty demeanour. Further enhancing its appeal are the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, which not only contribute to its muscular silhouette but also ensure superior handling and grip. The extensive use of high-quality materials and precise design language indicates attention to detail which is a hallmark of the BMW brand. 

BMW M5 Interior and Features

Step inside the 2025 BMW M5, and you are greeted with an opulent interior that perfectly balances comfort and technology. The cabin layout features an advanced 14.9-inch infotainment display that integrates seamlessly with the vehicle's functions, providing drivers with essential information at a glance. The digital cluster is augmented with a 12.3-inch screen, ensuring that all critical data is easily accessible. Luxury is evident in every material choice, from high-quality leather to meticulously finished trims. M sport seats provide not only comfort but also hold passengers securely during spirited driving. Advanced technology such as the heads-up display, four-zone climate control, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system further enhance the driving experience, making it as enjoyable on the daily commute as it is on the racetrack.

BMW M5 Engine and Performance

Powering the new M5 is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that now gets electrified and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid setup has been borrowed from the flagship BMW XM. The M5's V8 makes 577 bhp, while the additional 196 bhp comes from the electric motor. With this, the powertrain delivers a combined 717 bhp and 1,001 Nm of maximum torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through BMW's xDrive system with a rear-biased configuration. 

BMW M5 Fuel Efficiency

While performance is the standout attribute of the 2025 BMW M5, fuel efficiency is also a key consideration for modern luxury sedans. The hybrid powertrain is designed to optimize fuel consumption without sacrificing power. Though exact figures are yet to be confirmed, the M5 is expected to deliver impressive fuel economy, especially in electric-only mode, which can achieve a range of approximately 40.2 km.

Safety Features

When it comes to safety, BMW leaves no stone unturned. The 2025 BMW M5 is equipped with a robust suite of advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring the protection of all occupants. Key features include automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control with hands-free driving capabilities. These systems work in harmony to enhance driver confidence while navigating diverse situations, be it busy city streets or open highways. The BMW M5 has consistently garnered high safety ratings, underscoring the brand's commitment to passenger protection. 

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with M5.
VS
BMW M5
BMW 7 Series
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
Rear View
View more
Tap here to expand
BMW M5 Variants
BMW M5 price starts at ₹ 1.99 Cr .
1 Variant Available
M5 Competition₹1.99 Cr*
4395 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW M5 Images

18 images
View All M5 Images

BMW M5 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque1000 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine4395 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
View all M5 specs and features

BMW M5 comparison with similar cars

BMW M5
BMW 7 Series
Maserati Quattroporte
Porsche Panamera
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW i7
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Audi e-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz EQS
₹1.99 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.84 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.8 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.7 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.95 Cr*
Check Offers
₹2.03 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.79 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.72 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.63 Cr*
Check Offers
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
10
Airbags
-
Airbags
7
Airbags
10
Airbags
7
Airbags
9
Power
717 bhp
Power
281 bhp
Power
572 bhp
Power
493 bhp
Power
469 bhp
Power
-
Power
375 bhp
Power
637 bhp
Power
-
Torque
1000 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
729 Nm
Torque
660 Nm
Torque
545 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
830 Nm
Torque
-
Length
4983 mm
Length
5391 mm
Length
5262 mm
Length
5049 mm
Length
4842 mm
Length
5391 mm
Length
5289 mm
Length
-
Length
5216 mm
Height
1469 mm
Height
1544 mm
Height
1481 mm
Height
1423 mm
Height
1458 mm
Height
1544 mm
Height
1503 mm
Height
1418 mm
Height
1512 mm
Width
1903 mm
Width
1950 mm
Width
1948 mm
Width
1937 mm
Width
2033 mm
Width
1950 mm
Width
1954 mm
Width
1964 mm
Width
1926 mm
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.95 metres
Turning Radius
6.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Currently viewingM5 vs 7 SeriesM5 vs QuattroporteM5 vs PanameraM5 vs AMG C 63 S E-PerformanceM5 vs i7M5 vs S-ClassM5 vs e-tron GTM5 vs EQS
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Deutsche Motoren
B-1/H-5, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9990804690
Infinity Cars
C 5, Rajouri Garden, Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110027
+91 - 8298298290
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

Popular BMW Cars

  • BMW X7
    1.3 - 1.34 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM
    2.6 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X1
    50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4
    92.9 - 97.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X5
    97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

BMW M5 EMI

Select Variant:
Competition
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 1.99 Cr*
Select Variant
Competition
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.99 Cr*
EMI ₹354482.65/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

BMW M5 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Where power meets precision
?Stunning looks and luxurious interior. ?Exceptional performance 0-60mph in 3.1s. ?Aggressive handling and precise steering. ?Expensive, but worth it for driving enthusiast.By: Ayan (Jan 22, 2025)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Sedan Cars
Sedan Cars Above 1 Cr
Hybrid Cars
Upcoming Sedan Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsBMW CarsBMW M5