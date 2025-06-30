Yamaha R3: Overview

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is Yamaha’s entry-level supersport offering for the Indian market, positioned above the YZF-R15.

After being discontinued due to the transition to BS6 norms, it was reintroduced with a new design and updated underpinnings. The motorcycle draws inspiration from Yamaha’s larger capacity models, such as the R1 and R6, incorporating similar aerodynamic styling elements.

It is currently imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Indonesia and is offered in a single variant with two colour options – Icon Black and Yamaha Black.

Yamaha R3: Price

The Yamaha R3 is available in a single standard variant with an ex-showroom price of ₹3,59,900.

Yamaha R3: Launch Date

The latest iteration of the R3 was launched in India in December 2023.

Yamaha R3: Variants and Colour Options

The R3 is available in a single standard variant with an average ex-showroom price of ₹3,60,278. The motorcycle comes in two colour options and is competitively priced following a significant price reduction from its initial launch cost. The revised pricing strategy has brought it closer to its rivals in the sub-400cc premium sports bike segment.

Yamaha R3: Mileage

ARAI-claimed mileage is 25 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Yamaha R3: Specs & Features

Powering the Yamaha R3 is a 321cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers a peak output of 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The R3 does not get an assist and slipper clutch, however, missing out on a key feature that its segment rivals do offer.

The suspension system comprises a 37mm USD fork at the front with 130mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 125mm travel. Braking hardware includes a 298mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

In terms of design, the bike features a full fairing with sharp, aerodynamic lines and a split headlamp configuration. Its visual identity aligns with Yamaha’s supersport design language, closely resembling the older-generation R1. It features LED lighting for both the headlamp and tail lamp.

The R3 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that displays essential ride information, including speed, rpm, trip meters, and fuel level, though it does not offer smartphone connectivity or navigation support. Apart from dual-channel ABS, the bike does not include other electronic rider aids or advanced safety systems. It features a split seat setup and an aggressive riding posture, suitable for performance-oriented usage.

Yamaha R3: Rivals

The R3 competes in the premium sub-400cc sports bike category. Its closest rivals include the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390, and Aprilia RS 457.