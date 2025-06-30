R3PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Yamaha R3 Front Side View
View all Images

YAMAHA R3

Launched in Dec 2023

3.5
2 Reviews
₹3.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
R3 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 400.0 cc

R3: 321.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 26.76 kmpl

R3: 25 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 43.58 ps

R3: 42.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 176.0 kmph

R3: 170.0 kmph

Yamaha R3 Latest Update

Yamaha R3: Overview

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is Yamaha’s entry-level supersport offering for the Indian market, positioned above the YZF-R15.

After being discontinued due to the transition to BS6 norms, it was reintroduced with a new design and updated underpinnings. The motorcycle draws inspiration from Yamaha’s larger capacity models, such as the R1 and R6, incorporating similar aerodynamic styling elements.

It is currently imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Indonesia and is offered in a single variant with two colour options – Icon Black and Yamaha Black.

Yamaha R3: Price

The Yamaha R3 is available in a single standard variant with an ex-showroom price of 3,59,900.

Yamaha R3: Launch Date

The latest iteration of the R3 was launched in India in December 2023.

Yamaha R3: Variants and Colour Options

The R3 is available in a single standard variant with an average ex-showroom price of 3,60,278. The motorcycle comes in two colour options and is competitively priced following a significant price reduction from its initial launch cost. The revised pricing strategy has brought it closer to its rivals in the sub-400cc premium sports bike segment.

Yamaha R3: Mileage

ARAI-claimed mileage is 25 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Yamaha R3: Specs & Features

Powering the Yamaha R3 is a 321cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers a peak output of 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The R3 does not get an assist and slipper clutch, however, missing out on a key feature that its segment rivals do offer.

The suspension system comprises a 37mm USD fork at the front with 130mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 125mm travel. Braking hardware includes a 298mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

In terms of design, the bike features a full fairing with sharp, aerodynamic lines and a split headlamp configuration. Its visual identity aligns with Yamaha’s supersport design language, closely resembling the older-generation R1. It features LED lighting for both the headlamp and tail lamp.

The R3 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that displays essential ride information, including speed, rpm, trip meters, and fuel level, though it does not offer smartphone connectivity or navigation support. Apart from dual-channel ABS, the bike does not include other electronic rider aids or advanced safety systems. It features a split seat setup and an aggressive riding posture, suitable for performance-oriented usage.

Yamaha R3: Rivals

The R3 competes in the premium sub-400cc sports bike category. Its closest rivals include the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390, and Aprilia RS 457.

Yamaha R3 Variants

Yamaha R3 price starts at ₹ 3.6 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
R3 STD₹3.6 Lakhs*
321 cc
170 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 7 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Yamaha R3 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
4 out of 5

Pros

Smooth enginePredictable handlingComfortable riding triangle

Cons

No slip-and-assist clutchToo expensive

Yamaha Motor India was once known for being a brand that wanted to sell motorcycles that enthusiasts would want. The manufacturer used to sell the YZF-R3 but it was then discontinued when the BS6 emission norms came into effect. Since then things have been slow and cold. However, earlier this year, Yamaha announced that they would be launching the YZF-R3 and MT-03 in the Indian market. This sparked a lot of hype around the brand once again. So, when Yamaha invited us for a few laps of both motorcycles on the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), we could not say no.

It is important to note that we only rode both motorcycles for just 15 minutes which is 4 laps of the race track. So, these are only our initial impressions and not a full review.

READ MORE

Yamaha R3 Images

8 images
Yamaha R3 Colours

Yamaha R3 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black
Icon blue

Yamaha R3 Specifications and Features

Max Power42 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque29.5 Nm
Mileage25 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine321 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed170 kmph
Yamaha R3 comparison with similar bikes

Yamaha R3
BMW G 310 RR
TVS Apache RR 310
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Aprilia Tuono 457
KTM RC 390
₹3.6 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹2.75 Lakhs*
₹3.43 Lakhs*
₹3.95 Lakhs*
₹3.23 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
4 Reviews
User Rating
3.5
3 Reviews
Power
42 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
38 PS
Power
39 PS
Power
47.58 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Torque
29.5 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
29 Nm
Torque
26.1 Nm
Torque
43.5 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Engine
321 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
312.2 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
457 cc
Engine
373.27 cc
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Length
2090 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
-
Length
2145 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
R3 vs G 310 RR, R3 vs Apache RR 310, R3 vs Ninja 300, R3 vs Tuono 457, R3 vs RC 390
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Yamaha R3 EMI

Yamaha R3 User Reviews & Ratings

3.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Amazing yet overpriced motorcycle
In my opinion, the Yamaha R3, along with the design, is an incredibly beautiful motorcycle. Its stylish look along with the comfortable seating posture makes it ideal for long rides without any discomfort. By mid-2025, it is available in India as a CBU, and a price cut of ?1 lakh brings its on-road price down to around ?4.5 lakh, which seems reasonable. However, for tech enthusiasts, the R3 might seem a bit underwhelming right now.By: Lunell (Jun 29, 2025)
Read Full Review
A Deep Dive into the YAMAHA R3
The bike boasts stunning looks, and for the price, you?re getting a powerful four-stroke 321cc engine that reaches speeds up to 112 mph. With the right wind or slope, it can even top out at 120 mph, as tested by Motostatz?a fantastic performance for its valueBy: Khushawant Swami (Nov 4, 2024)
Read Full Review
