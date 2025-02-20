TVS Scooty Zest TVS Scooty Zest



The Scooty Zest is the elder sister of the Scooty Pep Plus with a bigger engine. In short, this is a Scooty that has more zest for commuting. TVS Scooty Zest has captured a niche market among Indians who prefer style delivered in the 110cc class.



TVS Scooty Zest Launch Dates:



The original Scooty was first released with a two-stroke engine back in 1996. Since then, Scooty had appeared in many avatars. The recent BS6 version of the Scooty Zest was launched in 2020.



TVS Scooty Zest Price:



Scooty Zest comes in two variants, the Gloss Series and Matte Series based on their paint jobs. The Gloss variant sells for Rs. 67,000 and the Matte variant sells for Rs. 68,600. Kindly note, that all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.



TVS Scooty Zest Design:



The TVS Zest is somewhat designed like the Scooty Pep Plus. The indicator assembly of the Zest’s front end looks like the cute dragon ‘Toothless’ from the animated movie ‘How to Train Your Dragon’. Apart from the indicators, the beak-shaped mudguard completes the look. TVS Scooty Zest gets a flashy appearance with its colors, yet with minimal vinyl. It is now available in 6 colors. The Gloss variant comes in Turquoise Blue and Purple. The Matte edition comes in Red, Yellow, Blue, and Black.



TVS Scooty Zest Dimension:



Weighing 103 kilograms, this is one of the lightest in its category. The Zest is easy to maneuver in traffic due to its slim design. The seat height is also low, allowing shorter riders to handle it easily. Storage space of 19 liters under the seat is good enough for short commutes.



TVS Scooty Zest Features:



The Scooty Zest is stylish with beige panels, dual-tone seats, and a 3D logo. It comes with LED DRL and a light for under-seat storage. The USB charging port is optional however.



TVS Scooty Zest Engine and Performance:



It is powered by a 110cc ‘Eco-Thrust Fuel Injection’ engine getting 7.8 BHP and 8.8 Nm torque. Although the BHP has decreased by 0.18 when compared to its BS4 counterpart, the new one gets 0.4 Nm more torque.



TVS Scooty Zest Mileage:



A 5-liter fuel tank is given to the TVS Scooty Zest. Popular claims are that the Scooty Zest gives a mileage of about 48 kmpl.



TVS Scooty Zest Rivals:



Honda Activa 6G are Hero Pleasure Plus are direct rivals to the TVS Scooty Zest. ...Read MoreRead Less