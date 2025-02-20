Launched in Aug 2020
Category Average: 113.3 cc
Scooty Zest: 109.0 cc
Category Average: 51.86 kmpl
Scooty Zest: 48 kmpl
Category Average: 8.2 ps
Scooty Zest: 7.81 ps
Category Average: 86.0 kmph
Scooty Zest: 90.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|7.81 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|109.0 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
TVS Scooty Zest
₹74,476*
₹72,799*
₹71,763*
₹74,930*
₹78,684*
₹72,284*
₹72,284*
₹74,691*
₹79,299*
₹81,700*
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
39 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
57 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
29 Reviews
Power
7.81 PS
Power
9.09 PS
Power
8.1 PS
Power
7.76 PS
Power
7.84 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Torque
8.8 Nm
Torque
10.38 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
9.3 Nm
Torque
8.90 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
9.8 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10.2 Nm
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
124.6
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
113.3 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
124 cc
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Length
1770 mm
Length
1809 mm
Length
1769 mm
Length
1808 mm
Length
1833 mm
Length
1881 mm
Length
1881 mm
Length
1848 mm
Length
1852 mm
Length
1835 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Golden Steel Rim
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Scooty Zest vs Destini Prime
|Scooty Zest vs Pleasure Plus
|Scooty Zest vs Dio
|Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G
|Scooty Zest vs Xoom 110
|Scooty Zest vs Xoom
|Scooty Zest vs Jupiter 110
|Scooty Zest vs Jupiter 125
|Scooty Zest vs Access 125
Popular TVS Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price