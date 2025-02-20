HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scooty ZestPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesVariantsAlternativesOffersDealersEMINews
TVS Scooty Zest Front View
View all Images

TVS Scooty Zest

Launched in Aug 2020

Review & Win ₹2000
₹74,476 - 76,239**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Scooty Zest Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 113.3 cc

Scooty Zest: 109.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 51.86 kmpl

Scooty Zest: 48 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.2 ps

Scooty Zest: 7.81 ps

Speed

Category Average: 86.0 kmph

Scooty Zest: 90.0 kmph

View all Scooty Zest Specs and Features

About TVS Scooty Zest

TVS Scooty Zest ...Read More
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Scooty Zest.
VS
TVS Scooty Zest
Hero Destini Prime
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Foot Space View
Tap here to expand
TVS Scooty Zest Variants
TVS Scooty Zest price starts at ₹ 74,476 and goes up to ₹ 76,239 (Ex-showroom). TVS Scooty Zest ...Read More
2 Variants Available
Gloss₹74,476*
109.7 cc
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 5 Ah
Body Graphics
Check Offers
Matte Series₹76,239*
109.7 cc
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 5 Ah
Body Graphics
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

TVS Scooty Zest Images

18 images
View All Scooty Zest Images

TVS Scooty Zest Colours

TVS Scooty Zest is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Matte black
Matte blue
Matte red
Pearl white
Purple
Turquoise blue

TVS Scooty Zest Specifications and Features

Max Power7.81 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage48 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine109.0 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Scooty Zest specs and features

TVS Scooty Zest comparison with similar bikes

TVS Scooty Zest
Hero Destini Prime
Hero Pleasure Plus
Honda Dio
Honda Activa 6G
Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom
TVS Jupiter 110
TVS Jupiter 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹74,476*
Check Offers
₹72,799*
Check Offers
₹71,763*
Check Offers
₹74,930*
Check Offers
₹78,684*
Check Offers
₹72,284*
Check Offers
₹72,284*
Check Offers
₹74,691*
Check Offers
₹79,299*
Check Offers
₹81,700*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
39 Reviews
User Rating
3.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.5
57 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
29 Reviews
Power
7.81 PS
Power
9.09 PS
Power
8.1 PS
Power
7.76 PS
Power
7.84 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Torque
8.8 Nm
Torque
10.38 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
9.3 Nm
Torque
8.90 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
9.8 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10.2 Nm
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
124.6
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
113.3 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
124 cc
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Length
1770 mm
Length
1809 mm
Length
1769 mm
Length
1808 mm
Length
1833 mm
Length
1881 mm
Length
1881 mm
Length
1848 mm
Length
1852 mm
Length
1835 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Golden Steel Rim
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingScooty Zest vs Destini PrimeScooty Zest vs Pleasure PlusScooty Zest vs DioScooty Zest vs Activa 6GScooty Zest vs Xoom 110Scooty Zest vs XoomScooty Zest vs Jupiter 110Scooty Zest vs Jupiter 125Scooty Zest vs Access 125
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
TVS Scooty Zest Offers
Delhi
Bring Home Tvs Zest and Get Low Down Payment of Rs...
Applicable on scootyzestgloss & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Mar
View Offer
View All Offers

TVS Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
E 40 Krishna Park ,Main Devli Road New Delhi, Delhi 110062
+91 - 7503549679
BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9818905302
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
H-60, Zero Pusta Shastri Park, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9318436799
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
B-294/1, Main Wajirabad Road, Near Khajuri Fly Over, Bhajanpura, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9318436799
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
Plot No.4 C-Block Main Karawal Nagar Road Chandu Nagar, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9318436799
Balaji TVS
E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9717477128
See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

Popular TVS Bikes

View all TVS Bikes
View all Upcoming TVS Bikes

TVS Scooty Zest EMI

Select Variant:
Gloss
109.7 cc | 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹ 74,476*
Select Variant
Gloss
109.7 cc | 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹74,476*
Matte Series
109.7 cc | 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹76,239*
EMI ₹1354.99/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
Cars & BikesNew BikesTVS BikesTVS Scooty Zest