TVS iQube
TVS iQube

Launched in May 2024

4.6
29 Reviews
₹1.07 - 1.85 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
iQube Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 92.95 kmph

iQube: 78.5 kmph

Range

Category Average: 162.8 km

iQube: 112.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.39 hrs

iQube: 2.8 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.45 kwh

iQube: 2.2 - 5.1 kwh

About TVS iQube

Latest Update

  • TVS iQube gets special year-end benefits. Free electric scooter, extended warranty, & more
  • Buy the TVS iQube at just ₹85,000 from Flipkart. Here is how to avail the offer before 2024 ends

    • TVS iQube Electric is a technologically advanced electric scooter that blends style, efficiency, and sustainability. With a focus on urban mobility, this electric scooter is designed to provide a reliable and eco-friendly commuting solution. Price:

    • Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): ₹1,17,299 Lakhs
    • Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): ₹1,85,373 Lakhs

    Specs and Features:

    TVS iQube Variants
    TVS iQube price starts at ₹ 1.07 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.85 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS iQube ...Read More
    5 Variants Available
    2.2 kWh₹1.07 Lakhs*
    75 kmph
    75 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Geo Fencing
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Battery Capacity: 2.2 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    Reverse Assist
    3.4 kWh₹1.37 Lakhs*
    78 kmph
    100 km
    Battery Capacity: 3.4 kWh
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Geo Fencing
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Low Battery Indicator
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    Reverse Assist
    S 3.4 kWh₹1.46 Lakhs*
    78 kmph
    100 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Geo Fencing
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Battery Capacity: 3.4 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    Reverse Assist
    ST 3.4 kWh₹1.56 Lakhs*
    78 kmph
    100 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Geo Fencing
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Battery Capacity: 3.4 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    Reverse Assist
    ST 5.1 kWh₹1.85 Lakhs*
    82 kmph
    150 km
    Battery Capacity: 5.1 kWh
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Geo Fencing
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Low Battery Indicator
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    Reverse Assist
    TVS iQube Brochure

    TVS iQube Images

    18 images
    TVS iQube Colours

    TVS iQube is available in the 11 Colours in India.

    Pearl white
    Titanium grey glossy
    Mercury grey glossy
    Starlight blue glossy
    Copper bronze matte
    Mint blue
    Shining red
    Titanium grey matte
    Walnut brown
    Copper bronze glossy
    Coral sand glossy

    TVS iQube Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.2-5.1 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightYes
    Range75-150 km
    Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes -4 Hours 18 Minutes
    TVS iQube comparison with similar bikes

    TVS iQube
    Simple Energy One
    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen
    Komaki Venice
    River Indie
    Evtric Rise
    Birla XL
    Simple Energy Dot One
    Aftek Motors Elmo
    Komaki TN-95
    ₹1.07 Lakhs*
    ₹1.66 Lakhs*
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    ₹1.04 Lakhs*
    ₹1.43 Lakhs*
    ₹1.42 Lakhs*
    ₹1.52 Lakhs*
    ₹1.4 Lakhs*
    ₹1.4 Lakhs*
    ₹1.19 Lakhs*
    Charging Time
    4 Hrs. 18 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4 Hours
    Charging Time
    7 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    3 Hours 47 Minutes
    Charging Time
    5 Hour
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Range
    150 km
    Range
    248 km
    Range
    320 km
    Range
    300 km
    Range
    161 km
    Range
    100-110 km
    Range
    120 km
    Range
    151 km
    Range
    140 km
    Range
    150-180 km
    Motor Power
    4400 W
    Motor Power
    8.5 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    3000 W
    Motor Power
    6700 W
    Motor Power
    2 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    8.5 kW
    Motor Power
    3 kW
    Motor Power
    5000 W
    Kerb Weight
    129.7 kg
    Kerb Weight
    137 kg
    Kerb Weight
    116 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    126 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    93 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    TVS iQube Videos

    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023

    TVS iQube User Reviews & Ratings

    4.62
    29 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    3
    4 & above
    5
    5 rating
    21
    Perfect Vehicle
    It has a very nice look with a powerful and sturdy body compared to others. It looks strong yet remains very silent and smooth in operation. Packed with smart features, it offers a great overall experience.By: Manish Maheshwari (Feb 21, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect on roads
    It looks very nice and stylish, offers good mileage, and has attractive colors and features. Overall, it's an excellent choice.By: Nitin (Feb 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best and Style is very Beast.
    Good-looking and the best in its class. The color options are very charming. The light and taillight design are exceptionally beautifulBy: Raj Kumar (Feb 13, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Performance super Very Happy
    The scooter is a joy to ride. Its performance is smooth, and it works effortlessly. Customer care is very friendly. Overall, a great choiceBy: Manjunath (Feb 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Super e scooter
    Super e-scooter with great value for money! It offers the best connectivity, cashback offers, a smooth riding experience, and a comfortable seat.By: Kapil (Feb 2, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Magnificent
    Elegant and dashing appearance with a comfortable design. It stands out compared to petrol scooters. Choosing a safe EV is the way to goBy: Dixit panchal (Jan 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Completely Satisfied
    This scooter looks very nice and has an amazing design. It offers many features and modes to operate. I have had a great experience with it. The performance and mileage are very good.By: Love Preet (Jan 2, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Excellent Performance
    The iQube delivers excellent performance with very good pricing and quality, though the body quality is poor due to its fiber construction.By: Parvez Akhtar (Dec 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Road Queen
    Excellent, smooth, and comfortable with fast pick-up. Free from petrol, it offers enough space, front disc brakes, and tubeless tires. Smooth pick-up.By: Syed Shabbir Zamin Naqvi (Dec 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    A Smart and Stylish Electric Scooter
    One of the key highlights of the iQube is its range and charging. With a full charge, it offers a range of about 100 to 105 km, which is decent for most city commutes. The charging time varies depending on the charger used, but it typically takes around 4 to 5 hours for a full charge with a standard charger.By: Radheshyam Ahirwar (Dec 26, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    TVS iQube Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and rangePracticality

    Cons

    Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

    Electric two-wheelers make a lot of sense for people who will be using them only for city commutes and for performing their daily chores. Moreover, they are quite practical also. Electric two-wheelers are becoming more and more popular especially since legacy manufacturers such as Bajaj and TVS entered the segment.

    TVS Motor Company first launched the iQube electric scooter in January 2020. Then they provided a significant update to the iQube in 2022. The manufacturer introduced three variants - Base, S and ST. It is important to note that the ST variant has still not gone on sale, TVS has not yet revealed the price nor they have announced a delivery timeline. One of the questions, that people have is whether they should wait for the ST trim or buy the current variants. Well, I have also booked the iQube ST and to find out whether it is worth waiting or not, I decided to live for a few days with the iQube S. Here are my views after riding the iQube S for 500 km.

