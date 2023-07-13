Apache RTR 180PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
TVS Apache RTR 180 Front Right View
View all Images

TVS Apache RTR 180

Launched in Mar 2020

Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Apache RTR 180 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 177.4 cc

Apache RTR 180: 177.4 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 45.51 kmpl

Apache RTR 180: 45 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 17.63 ps

Apache RTR 180: 17.13 ps

Speed

Category Average: 118.0 kmph

Apache RTR 180: 113.0 kmph

View all Apache RTR 180 Specs and Features

TVS Apache RTR 180 Latest Update

Latest News:

Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150

Introduction

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is a sports commuter motorcycle powered by a 177.4 cc, BS6-compliant engine that produces 16.78 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Available in a single variant and two colour options, the Apache RTR 180 offers sharp styling, a digital instrument cluster, and a capable powertrain. The bike was first introduced in 2009 and has since remained a mainstay in the 180 cc segment. Its latest version retains the characteristic design and comes equipped with LED headlamps and taillights and features a split grab-rail and a muscular look. The TVS Apache RTR 180 is priced from 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in one variant with two colour options.

TVS Apache RTR 180 Price:

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Apache RTR 180.
VS
TVS Apache RTR 180
Hero Xtreme 160R
Select a feature you want to compare:
Tank View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Tap here to expand
TVS Apache RTR 180 Variants
TVS Apache RTR 180 price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Apache RTR 180 Disc₹1.35 Lakhs*
177.4 cc
113 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12V, 6Ah MF
Body Graphics: Racing-Style Graphics
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

TVS Apache RTR 180 Images

17 images
View All Apache RTR 180 Images

TVS Apache RTR 180 Colours

TVS Apache RTR 180 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Gloss black
Pearl white

TVS Apache RTR 180 Specifications and Features

Max Power17.13 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque15.5 Nm
Mileage45 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine177.4 cc
Max Speed113 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Apache RTR 180 specs and features

TVS Apache RTR 180 comparison with similar bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180
Hero Xtreme 160R
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Yamaha FZS FI V4
₹1.34 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.12 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.25 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.18 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.52 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.6 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.22 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.31 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
32 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
8 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
9 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
6 Reviews
Power
17.13 PS
Power
15 PS
Power
17.55 PS
Power
16.04 PS
Power
20.82 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Power
16 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Torque
15.5 Nm
Torque
14 Nm
Torque
14.73 Nm
Torque
13.85 Nm
Torque
17.25 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
21.5 Nm
Torque
18.74 Nm
Torque
14.65 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Engine
177.4 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
159.7 cc
Engine
160 cc
Engine
197.75 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
199 cc
Engine
164.82 cc
Engine
149 cc
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
158 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Length
2085 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2050 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
-
Length
2017 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingApache RTR 180 vs Xtreme 160RApache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4VApache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 200 4VApache RTR 180 vs FZ-FI V3Apache RTR 180 vs Pulsar N250Apache RTR 180 vs Pulsar NS200Apache RTR 180 vs Pulsar N160Apache RTR 180 vs FZS FI V4
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

TVS Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
E 40 Krishna Park ,Main Devli Road New Delhi, Delhi 110062
+91 - 7503549679
BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9818905302
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
H-60, Zero Pusta Shastri Park, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9318436799
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
B-294/1, Main Wajirabad Road, Near Khajuri Fly Over, Bhajanpura, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9318436799
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
Plot No.4 C-Block Main Karawal Nagar Road Chandu Nagar, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9318436799
Balaji TVS
E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9717477128
See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

Popular TVS Bikes

View all TVS Bikes
View all Upcoming TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180 EMI

Select Variant:
Disc
177.4 cc | 17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹ 1.34 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Disc
177.4 cc | 17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹1.34 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2441.69/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesTVS BikesTVS Apache RTR 180