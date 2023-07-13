The TVS Apache RTR 180 is a sports commuter motorcycle powered by a 177.4 cc, BS6-compliant engine that produces 16.78 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Available in a single variant and two colour options, the Apache RTR 180 offers sharp styling, a digital instrument cluster, and a capable powertrain. The bike was first introduced in 2009 and has since remained a mainstay in the 180 cc segment. Its latest version retains the characteristic design and comes equipped with LED headlamps and taillights and features a split grab-rail and a muscular look. The TVS Apache RTR 180 is priced from ₹1.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in one variant with two colour options.

Introduction

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is a sports commuter motorcycle powered by a 177.4 cc, BS6-compliant engine that produces 16.78 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Available in a single variant and two colour options, the Apache RTR 180 offers sharp styling, a digital instrument cluster, and a capable powertrain. The bike was first introduced in 2009 and has since remained a mainstay in the 180 cc segment. Its latest version retains the characteristic design and comes equipped with LED headlamps and taillights and features a split grab-rail and a muscular look. The TVS Apache RTR 180 is priced from ₹1.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in one variant with two colour options.

TVS Apache RTR 180 Price:

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is priced at ₹1,34,020 (ex-showroom). It is available in one fully loaded variant with two colour options.

When was the TVS Apache RTR 180 launched?

The Apache RTR 180 was first introduced in 2006 and has remained a popular choice in the 180cc segment. Over the years, it has received numerous updates, including a BS6-compliant version that came in 2020 with a bump in performance. Despite the updates, the bike retains its iconic styling, which has helped it maintain a loyal customer base.

How many variants and colour options of the TVS Apache RTR 180 are available?

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is available in one fully loaded variant, the RM Disc BT, and it is priced at ₹1,34,020 (ex-showroom). There are two colour options available which are Gloss Black and Pearl White.

What features are available in the TVS Apache RTR 180?

The latest iteration of the Apache RTR 180 retains its sporty design, featuring a halogen headlamp with LED pilot lamps, an LED taillight, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The bike features a digital instrument console which provides essential information, including speed, rpm, fuel level, and trip data. The display further features TVS SmartXonnect with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling call and SMS alerts. Additionally, TVS has equipped the RTR 180 with Glide Through Technology (GTT), which aids in smooth low-speed riding by preventing engine stalling.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the TVS Apache RTR 180?

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is powered by a 177.4cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with a fuel injection system. The engine generates 16.5 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The bike features a 5-speed gearbox and includes TVS's Glide Through Technology for smooth throttle response, particularly in traffic. The suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at the front and gas-filled twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 270mm petal disc at the front and a 200mm petal disc at the rear, supported by single-channel ABS. Interestingly, the previous BS-IV model was sold with dual-channel ABS while the current iteration misses out.

What is the TVS Apache RTR 180’s mileage?

The TVS Apache RTR 180 gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 45 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the TVS Apache RTR 180?

The TVS Apache RTR 180 offers 180 mm of ground clearance. Its kerb weight is 140 kg while the seat height is 790 mm.

What bikes do the TVS Apache RTR 180 rival in its segment?

In the 180 cc segment, the TVS Apache RTR 180 is rivalled by the likes of the Honda Hornet 2.0, the Bajaj Pulsar N160, and the Suzuki Gixxer variants.