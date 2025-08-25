Triumph Thruxton 400 comes with 398 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Thruxton 400 starts at Rs. 2.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Thruxton 400 sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes segment in the Indian market....Read MoreRead Less
I haven’t bought the vehicle yet, but I would definitely like to. The design is very appealing—it has a resto-mod vibe. The engine performance is smooth, and despite being a single-cylinder, it doesn’t produce much vibration. The exhaust note is also very pleasing, almost rhythmic to the ears. However, it does lack some features like ride modes, and the instrument cluster doesn’t quite match the overall retro design. A dual-cluster setup with modern features would have suited it better.By: Fahad Manchekar (Aug 25, 2025)
Good looking bike
This is the best bike in its price segment—its design is top-class, performance is outstanding, and the engine sound is truly heart-melting.By: Satym singh (Aug 2, 2025)
Perfect highway cruiser with best looks
This is really going to be the best bike in its segment. I would love this upcoming bike from Triumph.By: SHUBH AGARWAL (Jul 28, 2025)
Perfect cafe racer
The looks are awesome, and overall, everything is good in this price range. It's a value-for-money bike.By: Abhi (Jul 4, 2025)