hamburger icon
Thruxton 400PriceMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Triumph Thruxton 400 Front Left View
1/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Front Right View
2/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Front View
3/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Rear Left View
4/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Rear Right View
5/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Rear View
View all Images
6/20

Triumph Thruxton 400 Specifications

Triumph Thruxton 400 starting price is Rs. 2,74,137 in India. Triumph Thruxton 400 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 398 cc engine. Triumph Thruxton 400 mileage is 27.1 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.74 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Triumph Thruxton 400 Specs

Triumph Thruxton 400 comes with 398 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Thruxton 400 starts at Rs. 2.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Thruxton 400 sits in the ...Read More

Triumph Thruxton 400 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
183 kg
Height
1110 mm
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
775 mm
Wheelbase
795 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
42 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
37.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
398 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4 valve, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
43 mm upside down Big Piston forks. travel wheel 140 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. travel wheel 130mm
Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Triumph Thruxton 400 Alternatives

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Svartpilen 401 Specs
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.22 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GK350 Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler

Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler

2.2 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 T Specs
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K-Light 250V Specs
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.35 - 2.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 Specs

Triumph Thruxton 400 User Reviews & Ratings

3.7
14 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
4
4 & aboverating star
10
5 ratingrating star
0
Write a Review
Perfect Cafe Racer
I haven’t bought the vehicle yet, but I would definitely like to. The design is very appealing—it has a resto-mod vibe. The engine performance is smooth, and despite being a single-cylinder, it doesn’t produce much vibration. The exhaust note is also very pleasing, almost rhythmic to the ears. However, it does lack some features like ride modes, and the instrument cluster doesn’t quite match the overall retro design. A dual-cluster setup with modern features would have suited it better.
By: Fahad Manchekar (Aug 25, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Good looking bike
This is the best bike in its price segment—its design is top-class, performance is outstanding, and the engine sound is truly heart-melting.
By: Satym singh (Aug 2, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect highway cruiser with best looks
This is really going to be the best bike in its segment. I would love this upcoming bike from Triumph.
By: SHUBH AGARWAL (Jul 28, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect cafe racer
The looks are awesome, and overall, everything is good in this price range. It's a value-for-money bike.
By: Abhi (Jul 4, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Triumph Thruxton 400 Related News

View all
 Triumph Thruxton 400 Related News

Triumph Thruxton 400 Variants & Price List

Triumph Thruxton 400 price starts at ₹ 2.74 Lakhs .

2.74 Lakhs*
398 cc
42 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Triumph Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details