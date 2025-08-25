Perfect Cafe Racer

I haven’t bought the vehicle yet, but I would definitely like to. The design is very appealing—it has a resto-mod vibe. The engine performance is smooth, and despite being a single-cylinder, it doesn’t produce much vibration. The exhaust note is also very pleasing, almost rhythmic to the ears. However, it does lack some features like ride modes, and the instrument cluster doesn’t quite match the overall retro design. A dual-cluster setup with modern features would have suited it better.

By: Fahad Manchekar ( Aug 25, 2025 )