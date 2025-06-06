V-Strom 800 DEPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Right Side View
SUZUKI V-Strom 800 DE

Launched in Mar 2024

₹10.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
V-Strom 800 DE Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 776.0 cc

V-Strom 800 DE: 776.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.93 kmpl

V-Strom 800 DE: 22.7 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 77.22 ps

V-Strom 800 DE: 84.3 ps

Speed

Category Average: 188.0 kmph

V-Strom 800 DE: 205.0 kmph

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Latest Update

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price:

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE?

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE colour options?

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes in three colour options: Champion Yellow, Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Tech White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE?

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes in petrol engine options, comes with 776 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE?

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE rivals are Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Honda X-ADV, BMW F 750 GS, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

What is the mileage of Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE?

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes with a mileage of 22.7 kmpl (Company claimed).

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Variants
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE price starts at ₹ 10.3 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
V-Strom 800 DE STD₹10.3 Lakhs*
776 cc
205 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Images

12 images
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Colours

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Champion yellow
Glass sparkle black
Pearl tech white

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Specifications and Features

Max Power84.3 PS
Body TypeSports Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque78 Nm
Mileage22.7 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine776 cc
Max Speed205 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comparison with similar bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Honda X-ADV
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
₹10.3 Lakhs*
₹9.45 Lakhs*
₹11.9 Lakhs*
₹11.95 Lakhs*
Power
84.3 PS
Power
81 PS
Power
58.59 PS
Power
85 PS
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
82 Nm
Engine
776 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
745 cc
Engine
888 cc
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Kerb Weight
206 kg
Kerb Weight
237 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2345 mm
Length
2071 mm
Length
2215 mm
Length
2248 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
+91 - 9311646512
Shrishakti Motors, Krishna Nagar
B-14, Main East Krishna Nagar,Delhi 110051
+91 - 8800767878
Dharam Suzuki - Nangloi, Nangloi
Aman Puri, Najafgarh Road,Delhi 110041
+91 - 9311665957
Ring Road Suzuki
Tee Gee Motors Pvt. Ltd., 17 State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar,Delhi 110063
+91 - 011-42331991, 25286383
Anand Suzuki, Raja Garden
E-1, Bali Nagar,Opp Metro Pillar No. 368,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810001568
Shiva Suzuki, Dilshad Garden
B-3, Main G T Road,Opp. Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Dilshad Garden Industrial Area,Delhi 110095
+91 - 8527910000
Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE EMI

