Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price:

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE?

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE colour options?

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes in three colour options: Champion Yellow, Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Tech White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE?

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes in petrol engine options, comes with 776 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE?

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE rivals are Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Honda X-ADV, BMW F 750 GS, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

What is the mileage of Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE?

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes with a mileage of 22.7 kmpl (Company claimed).