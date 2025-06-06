Launched in Mar 2024
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is available in 1 variant - STD.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes in three colour options: Champion Yellow, Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Tech White.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes in petrol engine options, comes with 776 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE rivals are Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Honda X-ADV, BMW F 750 GS, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes with a mileage of 22.7 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Max Power
|84.3 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|78 Nm
|Mileage
|22.7 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|776 cc
|Max Speed
|205 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
₹10.3 Lakhs*
₹9.45 Lakhs*
₹11.9 Lakhs*
₹11.95 Lakhs*
Power
84.3 PS
Power
81 PS
Power
58.59 PS
Power
85 PS
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
82 Nm
Engine
776 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
745 cc
Engine
888 cc
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Kerb Weight
206 kg
Kerb Weight
237 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2345 mm
Length
2071 mm
Length
2215 mm
Length
2248 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
