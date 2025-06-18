In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja 1000sx
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1043 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS
|84.3 PS PS