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Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Ninja 1000SX vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja 1000sx V-strom 800 de
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 10.79 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage17.2 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1043 cc776 cc
Power142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS84.3 PS PS

Filters
Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L20 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm220 mm
Length
2100 mm2345 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
238 kg232 kg
Height
1190 mm1310 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm855 mm
Width
825 mm975 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
142 PS @ 10000 rpm84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm70 mm
Max Torque
111 Nm @ 8000 rpm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.8:1-
Displacement
1043 cc776 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm84 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Chassis
Twin-tube, Aluminium-
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 144 mmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
ø41 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 120 mmInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Quick Shifter
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Kawasaki Cornering Management FunctionSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Power Modes
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,74,19612,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
11,40,00011,00,763
RTO
91,20088,061
Insurance
31,59635,113
Accessories Charges
11,4000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,38726,307

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