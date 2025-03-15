Burgman ElectricUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Suzuki Burgman Electric
Suzuki Burgman Electric

Expected Launch on 15 Mar 2025

5.0
1 Opinion
₹1.2 Lakhs* Onwards Expected price
Burgman Electric Expected Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 76.3 kmph

Burgman Electric: 80.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 137.7 km

Burgman Electric: 90.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.44 hrs

Burgman Electric: 6.0 hrs

About Suzuki Burgman Electric

Burgman Electric Launch Date

The Suzuki Burgman Electric is expected to launch on 15th Mar 2025.

Burgman Electric Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.2 Lakhs* Onwards.

Burgman Electric Rivals

Ultraviolette Tesseract, Bajaj Chetak, Suzuki Burgman Street Electric, EeVe Soul and Ampere Primus are sought to be the major rivals to Suzuki Burgman Electric.
Suzuki Burgman Electric Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.0 Ah
Charging PointYes
HeadlightYes
Range80-100 Km
Charging Time4-8 Hours

Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
+91 - 9311646512
Dharam Suzuki - Paschim Vihar, Paschim Vihar
Plot No-4, Near Udyog Nagar Metro Station,Inder Enclave,Delhi 110063
+91 - 9513304924
Umang Suzuki, Pitampura
B-300, Saraswati Vihar,Delhi 110034
+91 - 9278790000
Dream Suzuki - Patel Nagar, West Patel Nagar
44197, Delhi 110008
+91 - 9999589671
Rohini Suzuki, Rohini
Parvg Sales Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. 137, Pocket H-34,Sector-3,(Near Vishram Chowk),Delhi 110085
+91 - 8447184342
Shrishakti Suzuki - Swasthya Vihar, Swasthya Vihar
4, Shankar Vihar,Vikas Marg,Delhi 110092
+91 - 9873771010
Suzuki Burgman Electric User Opinions & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Opinions
Best for Ride
The Burgman is always better for its looks and design. It is strong, durable, and very impressive. I like it very muchBy: Rajkumar Patel (Jan 28, 2025)
