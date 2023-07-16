HT Auto
Kawasaki KX65 On Road Price in Mangalore

Kawasaki KX65 Front Right Side View
1/6
Kawasaki KX65 Left Side View
2/6
Kawasaki KX65 Left View
3/6
Kawasaki KX65 Right View
4/6
Kawasaki KX65 Engine View
5/6
Kawasaki KX65 Left Side Look View
6/6
3.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mangalore
KX65 Price in Mangalore

Kawasaki KX65 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 3.84 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki KX65 STD₹ 3.84 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki KX65 Variant Wise Price List in Mangalore

STD
₹3.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
64 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,12,000
RTO
62,337
Insurance
10,068
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Mangalore)
3,84,405
EMI@8,262/mo
Kawasaki KX65 News

New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
16 Jul 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
13 Mar 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
 Kawasaki KX65 News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
