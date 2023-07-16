Kawasaki KX65 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 3.84 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KX65 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 3.84 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KX65 dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers. Kawasaki KX65 on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX65 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KLX 110 which starts at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Mangalore and Suzuki DR-Z50 starting at Rs. 2.55 Lakhs in Mangalore. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX65 STD ₹ 3.84 Lakhs