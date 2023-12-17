Jitendra JMT 1000HS on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jitendra JMT 1000HS on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jitendra JMT 1000HS dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Jitendra JMT 1000HS on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jitendra JMT 1000HS is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Delhi, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Delhi and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Jitendra JMT 1000HS STD ₹ 1.01 Lakhs