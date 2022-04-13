HT Auto
Jitendra New EV Tech investigating cause of its electric scooters catching fire

As many as 20 out of 40 electric scooters from Jitendra New EV Tech were reportedly gutted in fire in the incident.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2022, 11:29 AM
Electric scooters Jitendra New EV Tech on fire. (Image: twitter/Immanuel S)
Electric vehicle maker Jitendra New EV Tech has said that it is investigating the cause of its electric scooters catching fire while being transported in a container truck last week. The incident took place on April 9 near the company's factory gate at Nashik, Maharashtra. As many as 20 out of 40 electric scooters were reportedly gutted in fire in the incident. 

The fire was noticed when there was a noticeable amount of smoke coming out of the container's upper deck. “Our team immediately swung into action and brought the situation under control," a spokesperson of the company told PTI, adding that the root cause of the fire is still being investigated and some finding will surface in the coming days (Read full report).

In recent days, there have been many reports of incidents of electric scooters from various manufacturers catching fire in different parts of the country, including Ola Electric and Okinawa. This has raised questions over the safety aspect of battery-powered vehicles.

(Also read | Electric vehicle fire incidents unlikely to impact long-term EV sales: Crisil)

The incident with Jitendra New EV Tech's electric scooters is the fifth EV fire incident in the country in recent times. Last month, an Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter was caught on fire in Pune while another electric scooter fire incident was reported in Vellore of Tamil Nadu. In late March, another electric scooter in Tamil Nadu caught fire, immediately followed by another electric scooter fire the next day in Chennai.

While the internal combustion engine vehicles are more prone to fire risks, electric vehicle fire can be devastating because of the lithium-ion batteries onboard these vehicles. Once an electric vehicle catches fire, dousing it becomes difficult. Throwing water on a lithium-ion battery that is on fire might make it difficult to extinguish the flames. This is because water reduces lithium in the electrolyte leading to the release of hydrogen gas, which is highly flammable. Hence, throwing water at an EV fire increases the intensity of the flame.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric scooter Jitendra New EV Tech Ola Electric Okinawa
