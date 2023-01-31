Launched in Jan 2023
Category Average: 124.0 cc
Xoom 110: 110.9 cc
Category Average: 51.47 kmpl
Xoom 110: 53.4 kmpl
Category Average: 8.65 ps
Xoom 110: 8.15 ps
Category Average: 61.0 kmph
Xoom 110: 87.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|8.15 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|53.4 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|110.9 cc
|Max Speed
|87 kmph
Hero Xoom 110
₹72,284*
₹81,700*
₹72,799*
₹77,690*
₹74,629*
₹62,964*
₹64,990*
₹76,000*
₹75,499*
₹62,311*
₹79,800*
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
57 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Length
1881 mm
Length
1835 mm
Length
1809 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
1780 mm
Length
1850 mm
Length
1890 mm
Length
1780 mm
Length
1860 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
