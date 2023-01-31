Xoom 110PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Hero Xoom 110 Front Left View
View all Images

HERO Xoom 110

Launched in Jan 2023

3.0
1 Review
₹72,284 - 82,617**Ex-showroom price
Xoom 110 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 124.0 cc

Xoom 110: 110.9 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 51.47 kmpl

Xoom 110: 53.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.65 ps

Xoom 110: 8.15 ps

Speed

Category Average: 61.0 kmph

Xoom 110: 87.0 kmph

About Hero Xoom 110

Latest Update

  TVS Jupiter 110 vs Hero Xoom 110: Which 110cc scooter is right for you
  Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in this country

    Hero Xoom 110 Price:

    Hero Xoom 110 is priced between Rs. 72,284 - 82,617 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    Hero Xoom 110 Variants
    Hero Xoom 110 price starts at ₹ 72,284 and goes up to ₹ 82,617 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xoom 110
    4 Variants Available
    LX₹72,284*
    110.9 cc
    87 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 4 Ah
    VX₹76,267*
    110.9 cc
    87 kmph
    i3s Technology: 1
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 4 Ah
    ZX₹81,617*
    110.9 cc
    87 kmph
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    i3s Technology: 1
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 4 Ah
    Combat Edition₹82,617*
    110.9 cc
    87 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    i3s Technology
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 4Ah
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Xoom 110 Images

    12 images
    Hero Xoom 110 Colours

    Hero Xoom 110 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Black
    Sports red
    Polestar blue
    Matte abrax orange
    Matt shadow grey
    Pearl silver white

    Hero Xoom 110 Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.15 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage53.4 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine110.9 cc
    Max Speed87 kmph
    Hero Xoom 110 comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Xoom 110
    Suzuki Access 125
    Hero Destini Prime
    Hero Electric Atria
    Flycon Grove
    Amo Mobility Jaunty
    Deltic Drixx
    Odysse Electric Racer
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
    Komaki X2 Vogue
    ADMS GTR
    ₹72,284*
    ₹81,700*
    ₹72,799*
    ₹77,690*
    ₹74,629*
    ₹62,964*
    ₹64,990*
    ₹76,000*
    ₹75,499*
    ₹62,311*
    ₹79,800*
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    62 kg
    Kerb Weight
    57 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    62 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    1881 mm
    Length
    1835 mm
    Length
    1809 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    1780 mm
    Length
    1850 mm
    Length
    1890 mm
    Length
    1780 mm
    Length
    1860 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy Wheel
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Hero Xoom 110 Videos

    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023

    Popular Hero Bikes

    Hero Xoom 110 EMI

    Hero Xoom 110 User Reviews & Ratings

    3
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    Engine Reliable
    The design looks compact and resembles an EV scooter. There are a lot of vibrations, but the performance and engine are goodBy: Devansh singh Bhadauria (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review

