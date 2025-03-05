Spectra ProPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Fujiyama Spectra Pro Front View
View all Images

FUJIYAMA Spectra Pro

Launched in Jul 2023

Review & Win ₹2000
₹54,384 - 79,975**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Spectra Pro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 28.57 kmph

Spectra Pro: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 74.86 km

Spectra Pro: 85.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.29 hrs

Spectra Pro: 8.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.62 kwh

Spectra Pro: 1.3 - 1.8 kwh

View all Spectra Pro Specs and Features

About Fujiyama Spectra Pro

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Spectra Pro.
VS
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
Lectrix LXS
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Tap here to expand
Fujiyama Spectra Pro Variants
Fujiyama Spectra Pro price starts at ₹ 54,384 and goes up to ₹ 79,975 (Ex-showroom). Fujiyama Spectra Pro ...Read More
3 Variants Available
48 V, 28 Ah₹54,384*
25 kmph
80 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.3 Kwh
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers
60 V, 28 Ah₹57,003*
25 kmph
80 km
Battery Capacity: 1.7 Kwh
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers
60 V, 30 Ah₹79,975*
25 kmph
80 km
Battery Capacity: 1.8 Kwh
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Fujiyama Spectra Pro Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Fujiyama Spectra Pro Images

5 images
View All Spectra Pro Images

Fujiyama Spectra Pro Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.3-1.8 kWh
Range80-90 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time8 Hours
View all Spectra Pro specs and features

Fujiyama Spectra Pro comparison with similar bikes

Fujiyama Spectra Pro
Lectrix LXS
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Fujiyama Spectra
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
Okaya EV ClassIQ
Okaya EV Freedum
₹54,384*
Check Offers
₹54,999*
Check Offers
₹54,990*
Check Offers
₹51,528*
Check Offers
₹42,850*
Check Offers
₹74,500*
Check Offers
₹74,900*
Check Offers
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
2.5-3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hour
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Range
80-90 km
Range
89 km
Range
50-65 km
Range
-
Range
65 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
75 Km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.9 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Currently viewingSpectra Pro vs LXSSpectra Pro vs Mini LithinoSpectra Pro vs SpectraSpectra Pro vs Eagle-100(4.8)Spectra Pro vs ClassIQSpectra Pro vs Freedum
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Fujiyama Bikes

View all Fujiyama Bikes

Fujiyama Spectra Pro EMI

Select Variant:
48 V, 28 Ah
25 kmph | 80-90 km
₹ 54,384*
Select Variant
48 V, 28 Ah
25 kmph | 80-90 km
₹54,384*
60 V, 28 Ah
25 kmph | 80-90 km
₹57,003*
60 V, 30 Ah
25 kmph | 80-90 km
₹79,975*
EMI ₹899.82/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 60000
Cars & BikesNew BikesFujiyama BikesFujiyama Spectra Pro