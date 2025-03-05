Launched in Jul 2023
Category Average: 28.57 kmph
Spectra Pro: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 74.86 km
Spectra Pro: 85.0 km
Category Average: 5.29 hrs
Spectra Pro: 8.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.62 kwh
Spectra Pro: 1.3 - 1.8 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.3-1.8 kWh
|Range
|80-90 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|8 Hours
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
₹54,384*
₹54,999*
₹54,990*
₹51,528*
₹42,850*
₹74,500*
₹74,900*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
2.5-3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hour
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Range
80-90 km
Range
89 km
Range
50-65 km
Range
-
Range
65 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
75 Km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.9 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
