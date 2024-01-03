Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesFelidae ElectricMavenOn Road Price in Kolkata

Felidae Electric Maven On Road Price in Kolkata

1/1
30,000*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Maven Price in Kolkata

Felidae Electric Maven on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 30,000. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Felidae Electric Maven STD₹ 30,000
...Read More

Felidae Electric Maven Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 30,000*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
30-50 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kolkata)
30,000
EMI@645/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Felidae Electric Maven Alternatives

Velev Motors VEV 01

Velev Motors VEV 01

32,500
Check Latest Offers
VEV 01 Price in Kolkata
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

31,880
Check Latest Offers
Ujaas eZy Price in Kolkata

News

The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
3 Jan 2024
The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 will be available only in the Metallic Flat Spark Black shade in India
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser launched in India, priced at 5.62 lakh
2 Jan 2024
One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
2 Jan 2024
Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
2 Jan 2024
The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 prices increased. Check new price
2 Jan 2024
View all
  News

Videos

Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
12 Jul 2023
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

  • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
  • TVS iQube Electric

    • TVS iQube Electric

    ₹1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs
  • Bajaj Chetak

    • Bajaj Chetak

    ₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
  • Ather Energy 450x

    • Ather Energy 450x

    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
  • Vida V1

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs
  • PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
    • View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Eliminator 500

    Kawasaki Eliminator 500

    5.62 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    11.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    4.65 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    4.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Springfield

    Indian Springfield

    30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details