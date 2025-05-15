MonsterPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsNews
Ducati Monster Front Left View
DUCATI Monster

Launched in Oct 2021

4.0
₹12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Monster Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 889.0 cc

Monster: 937.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.59 kmpl

Monster: 18.9 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 127.93 ps

Monster: 111.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 233.0 kmph

Monster: 200.0 kmph

Ducati Monster Latest Update

Latest News:

New-gen Ducati Monster with V2 engine spied testing in Europe: What you should know
Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario listed on India website, launch soon

Ducati Monster Price:

Ducati Monster is priced between Rs. 12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Ducati Monster?

The Ducati Monster is available in 3 variants - STD, Plus, SP.

What are the Ducati Monster colour options?

Ducati Monster comes in one colour options: Red.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Monster?

Ducati Monster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 937.0 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ducati Monster?

Ducati Monster rivals are KTM 890 Duke R, Suzuki Katana, Honda CB750 Hornet, Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

What is the mileage of Ducati Monster?

Ducati Monster comes with a mileage of 18.9 kmpl (Company claimed).

Ducati Monster Variants
Ducati Monster price starts at ₹ 12.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
Monster STD₹12.95 Lakhs*
937 cc
200 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Monster Plus₹13.15 Lakhs*
937 cc
200 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Monster SP₹15.95 Lakhs*
937 cc
200 kmph
ABS: Single Channel
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ducati Monster Expert Review

4 out of 5

Ducati Monster, a brand name that is synonymous with brutal force and head-turning, masculine exterior styling that has defined naked street motorcycling for years. For 2021, Ducati has turned the monster upside down, and inside out; all that which defined the Monster previously - perfectly circular headlamp, trellis frame, etc. have gone for a toss to such an extent that the Monster is almost unrecognisable. 

Ducati invited me for a track test review of the new Monster at the BIC recently and the very thought of riding the new Monster on this epic track got my heart pumping. The head rush couldn't get me a good sleep before the night of the event but I knew it was going to be worth it at the end. And here's what I found.

Ducati Monster Images

16 images
Ducati Monster Colours

Ducati Monster is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Red

Ducati Monster Specifications and Features

Max Power111.4 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque93.16 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage18.9 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Engine937.0 cc
Max Speed200 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Ducati Monster comparison with similar bikes

Ducati Monster
KTM 890 Duke R
Suzuki Katana
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
Triumph Street Triple
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹12.95 Lakhs*
₹14.5 Lakhs*
₹13.61 Lakhs*
₹13.49 Lakhs*
₹10.17 Lakhs*
₹11.09 Lakhs*
Power
112.54 PS
Power
121 PS
Power
-
Power
136 PS
Power
130 PS
Power
124 PS
Torque
93.16 Nm
Torque
99 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Engine
937 cc
Engine
889 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
765 cc
Engine
636 cc
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
217 kg
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Length
2083 mm
Length
-
Length
2130 mm
Length
2100 mm
Length
2052
Length
2025 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Ducati Bikes

