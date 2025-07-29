CFMoto 650GT is priced at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The CFMoto 650GT is available in 1 variant - STD.
CFMoto 650GT comes in two colour options: Black, White.
CFMoto 650GT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.3 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.
CFMoto 650GT rivals are Kawasaki Ninja 500, Benelli 502 C, Benelli TNT 600, Kawasaki Z650.
CFMoto 650GT comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
Category Average: 500.0 cc
650GT: 649.3 cc
Category Average: 22.96 kmpl
650GT: 20.0 kmpl
Category Average: 55.86 ps
650GT: 62.54 ps
Category Average: 193.0 kmph
650GT: 195.0 kmph
|Max Power
|62.54 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|58.5 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649.3 cc
|Max Speed
|195 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
CFMoto 650GT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
₹5.29 Lakhs*
₹5.25 Lakhs*
₹6.65 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5 Reviews
Power
62.54 PS
Power
45.4 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
68 PS
Torque
58.5 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Engine
649.3 cc
Engine
451 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
649 cc
Kerb Weight
226 Kg
Kerb Weight
171 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Length
2100 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2240 mm
Length
2055 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
