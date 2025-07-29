CFMoto 650GT Price:

CFMoto 650GT is priced at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for CFMoto 650GT?

The CFMoto 650GT is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the CFMoto 650GT colour options?

CFMoto 650GT comes in two colour options: Black, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.3 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT rivals are Kawasaki Ninja 500, Benelli 502 C, Benelli TNT 600, Kawasaki Z650.

What is the mileage of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).