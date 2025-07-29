650GTPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsEMINews
CFMoto 650GT Right View
View all Images

CFMOTO 650GT

₹5.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
EMI @ ₹11335/month
Get EMI Offers
Check Offers

CFMoto 650GT Price:

CFMoto 650GT is priced at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for CFMoto 650GT?

The CFMoto 650GT is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the CFMoto 650GT colour options?

CFMoto 650GT comes in two colour options: Black, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.3 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT rivals are Kawasaki Ninja 500, Benelli 502 C, Benelli TNT 600, Kawasaki Z650.

What is the mileage of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

... Read More Read More Icon

650GT Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 500.0 cc

650GT: 649.3 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.96 kmpl

650GT: 20.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 55.86 ps

650GT: 62.54 ps

Speed

Category Average: 193.0 kmph

650GT: 195.0 kmph

View all 650GT Specs and Features

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 650GT.
VS
CFMoto 650GT
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Select a feature you want to compare:
Mudguard And Suspension View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Front Break View
Tap here to expand

CFMoto 650GT Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
650GTvsNinja 500

Benelli 502 C

5.25 Lakhs
Check Offers
650GTvs502 C
UPCOMING

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Kawasaki Z650

6.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
650GTvsZ650

CFMoto 650GT Variants

CFMoto 650GT price starts at ₹ 5.59 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
650GT STD₹5.59 Lakhs*
649.3 cc
195 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

CFMoto 650GT Images

11 images
View All 650GT Images

CFMoto 650GT Colours

CFMoto 650GT is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black
White

CFMoto 650GT Specifications and Features

Max Power62.54 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque58.5 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.0 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine649.3 cc
Max Speed195 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 650GT specs and features

CFMoto 650GT comparison with similar bikes

CFMoto 650GT
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Benelli 502 C
Kawasaki Z650
₹5.59 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹5.29 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹5.25 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.65 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
5 Reviews
Power
62.54 PS
Power
45.4 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
68 PS
Torque
58.5 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Engine
649.3 cc
Engine
451 cc
Engine
500 cc
Engine
649 cc
Kerb Weight
226 Kg
Kerb Weight
171 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Length
2100 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2240 mm
Length
2055 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Currently viewing650GT vs Ninja 500650GT vs 502 C650GT vs Z650
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular CFMoto Bikes

View all CFMoto Bikes
View all Upcoming CFMoto Bikes

CFMoto 650GT EMI

Select Variant:
STD
649.3 cc | 62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹ 5.59 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
649.3 cc | 62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹5.59 Lakhs*
EMI ₹9824.47/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes

CFMoto 650GT FAQs

What is the mileage of CFMoto 650GT?

The CFMoto 650GT offers a mileage of 20.0 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes.

Which is the top variant of CFMoto 650GT?

CFMoto 650GT comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the CFMoto 650GT?

The CFMoto 650GT boasts a 649.3 cc engine, generating a max power of 62.54 PS.

How many variants does the CFMoto 650GT have, and what is the price range?

The CFMoto 650GT offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Kinetic Green DX

₹1.11 - 1.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

₹73,550
Check Latest Offers

VLF Tennis 1500

₹1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Zelio Gracy Plus

₹54,000 - 83,073
Check Latest Offers

Keeway RR 300

₹1.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Honda Shine 100 DX

₹72,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Suzuki e Access

₹1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda CB125 Hornet

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesCFMoto BikesCFMoto 650GT