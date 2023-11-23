In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Price starts at 3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm & 58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 in 3 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. F77 has a range of up to 206 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less