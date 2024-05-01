BMW K 1600 GTL on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 39.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW K 1600 GTL on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW K 1600 GTL is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Jaipur, Indian Springfield Dark Horse which starts at Rs. 28.57 Lakhs in Jaipur and Indian Chieftain starting at Rs. 32.01 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price BMW K 1600 GTL STD ₹ 39.24 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
