Aprilia RS 660 Front Left View
View all Images

APRILIA RS 660

Launched in Aug 2021

₹17.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RS 660 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 889.0 cc

RS 660: 659.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.17 kmpl

RS 660: 20.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 135.29 ps

RS 660: 100.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 246.0 kmph

RS 660: 230.0 kmph

Aprilia RS 660 Latest Update

Latest News:

2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at ₹17.44 lakh
Aprilia RS 440 shows RS 660-inspired face in new teaser. Global unveil tomorrow

Aprilia RS 660 Price:

Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aprilia RS 660?

The Aprilia RS 660 is available in 1 variant - RS 660 STD.

What are the Aprilia RS 660 colour options?

Aprilia RS 660 comes in three colour options: Acid Gold, Racing Black, Tribute.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia RS 660?

Aprilia RS 660 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 659 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia RS 660?

Aprilia RS 660 rivals are Aprilia Tuono 660, KTM 890 Duke R, Ducati SuperSport 950, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ducati Streetfighter V2, BMW S 1000 R.

What is the mileage of Aprilia RS 660?

Aprilia RS 660 comes with a mileage of 20.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

Aprilia RS 660 Variants
Aprilia RS 660 price starts at ₹ 17.74 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
RS 660 RS 660 STD₹17.74 Lakhs*
659 cc
230 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12V 8.6 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Aprilia RS 660 Images

20 images
Aprilia RS 660 Colours

Aprilia RS 660 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Acid gold
Racing black
Tribute

Aprilia RS 660 Specifications and Features

Max Power100 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque67 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.4 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine659 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed230 kmph
Aprilia RS 660 comparison with similar bikes

Aprilia RS 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
KTM 890 Duke R
Ducati SuperSport 950
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Ducati Streetfighter V2
BMW S 1000 R
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono
Indian FTR
₹17.74 Lakhs*
₹17.74 Lakhs*
₹14.5 Lakhs*
₹16.06 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹19 Lakhs*
₹17.95 Lakhs*
₹16 Lakhs*
₹16.5 Lakhs*
₹19.38 Lakhs*
Power
100 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
121 PS
Power
110.1 PS
Power
203 PS
Power
155.12 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
180 PS
Power
114.2 PS
Power
77.4 PS
Power
167.23 PS
Torque
67 Nm
Torque
67 Nm
Torque
99 Nm
Torque
93 Nm
Torque
114.9 Nm
Torque
101.4 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
96 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
120 Nm
Engine
659 cc
Engine
659 cc
Engine
889 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1160 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
659 cc
Engine
1203 cc
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Length
1995 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
-
Length
2070 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2093 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2145 mm
Length
-
Length
2223 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Aprilia Bikes

View all Aprilia Bikes

