Launched in Aug 2021
Category Average: 889.0 cc
RS 660: 659.0 cc
Category Average: 18.17 kmpl
RS 660: 20.4 kmpl
Category Average: 135.29 ps
RS 660: 100.0 ps
Category Average: 246.0 kmph
RS 660: 230.0 kmph
Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Aprilia RS 660 is available in 1 variant - RS 660 STD.
Aprilia RS 660 comes in three colour options: Acid Gold, Racing Black, Tribute.
Aprilia RS 660 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 659 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Aprilia RS 660 rivals are Aprilia Tuono 660, KTM 890 Duke R, Ducati SuperSport 950, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ducati Streetfighter V2, BMW S 1000 R.
Aprilia RS 660 comes with a mileage of 20.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|100 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|67 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|659 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|230 kmph
Aprilia RS 660
₹17.74 Lakhs*
₹17.74 Lakhs*
₹14.5 Lakhs*
₹16.06 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹19 Lakhs*
₹17.95 Lakhs*
₹16 Lakhs*
₹16.5 Lakhs*
₹19.38 Lakhs*
Power
100 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
121 PS
Power
110.1 PS
Power
203 PS
Power
155.12 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
180 PS
Power
114.2 PS
Power
77.4 PS
Power
167.23 PS
Torque
67 Nm
Torque
67 Nm
Torque
99 Nm
Torque
93 Nm
Torque
114.9 Nm
Torque
101.4 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
96 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
120 Nm
Engine
659 cc
Engine
659 cc
Engine
889 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1160 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
659 cc
Engine
1203 cc
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Length
1995 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
-
Length
2070 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2093 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2145 mm
Length
-
Length
2223 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
|Currently viewing
|RS 660 vs Tuono 660
|RS 660 vs 890 Duke R
|RS 660 vs SuperSport 950
|RS 660 vs Ninja ZX-10R
|RS 660 vs Streetfighter V2
|RS 660 vs S 1000 R
|RS 660 vs Speed Triple 1200
|RS 660 vs Hypermotard 950
|RS 660 vs Hypermotard 698 Mono
|RS 660 vs FTR
Popular Aprilia Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price