Aprilia RS 660 Price:

Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aprilia RS 660?

The Aprilia RS 660 is available in 1 variant - RS 660 STD.

What are the Aprilia RS 660 colour options?

Aprilia RS 660 comes in three colour options: Acid Gold, Racing Black, Tribute.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia RS 660?

Aprilia RS 660 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 659 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia RS 660?

Aprilia RS 660 rivals are Aprilia Tuono 660, KTM 890 Duke R, Ducati SuperSport 950, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ducati Streetfighter V2, BMW S 1000 R.

What is the mileage of Aprilia RS 660?

Aprilia RS 660 comes with a mileage of 20.4 kmpl (Company claimed).