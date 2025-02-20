HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aprilia RS 457 Front Left View
View all Images

APRILIA RS 457

Launched in Dec 2023

4.3
3 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹4.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
RS 457 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 400.0 cc

RS 457: 457.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 25.32 kmpl

RS 457: 30 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 43.23 ps

RS 457: 47.58 ps

Speed

Category Average: 165.0 kmph

RS 457: 190.0 kmph

About Aprilia RS 457

Latest Update

  • Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Aprilia RS 457: Which Italian bike to pick?
  • Aprilia RS 457 gets price hike of ₹10,000, now priced at ₹4.20 lakh

    • Aprilia RS 457 Price:

    Aprilia RS 457 Price: Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia Tuono 457
    Front Left View
    Rear Tyre View
    Aprilia RS 457 Variants
    Aprilia RS 457 price starts at ₹ 4.23 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹4.23 Lakhs*
    457 cc
    190 kmph
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Aprilia RS 457 Images

    11 images
    Aprilia RS 457 Colours

    Aprilia RS 457 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Prismatic dark
    Racing stripes
    Opalescent light

    Aprilia RS 457 Specifications and Features

    Max Power47.58 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage30 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine457 cc
    Max Speed190 kmph
    Aprilia RS 457 comparison with similar bikes

    Aprilia RS 457
    Yamaha R3
    Aprilia Tuono 457
    Kawasaki Ninja 300
    CFMoto 650NK
    QJ Motor SRK 400
    Yamaha MT-03
    Orxa Energies Mantis
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
    ₹4.23 Lakhs*
    ₹3.6 Lakhs*
    ₹3.95 Lakhs*
    ₹3.43 Lakhs*
    ₹4.29 Lakhs*
    ₹3.59 Lakhs*
    ₹3.5 Lakhs*
    ₹3.6 Lakhs*
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    3.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    47.58 PS
    Power
    42 PS
    Power
    47.58 PS
    Power
    39 PS
    Power
    61.18 PS
    Power
    41.46 PS
    Power
    42 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Torque
    43.5 Nm
    Torque
    29.5 Nm
    Torque
    43.5 Nm
    Torque
    26.1 Nm
    Torque
    56 NM
    Torque
    37 Nm
    Torque
    29.5 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    100 Nm
    Torque
    100 Nm
    Engine
    457 cc
    Engine
    321 cc
    Engine
    457 cc
    Engine
    296 cc
    Engine
    649.3 cc
    Engine
    400 cc
    Engine
    321 cc
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Kerb Weight
    169 kg
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Kerb Weight
    179 kg
    Kerb Weight
    206 kg
    Kerb Weight
    186 kg
    Kerb Weight
    167 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    182 kg
    Kerb Weight
    210 kg
    Kerb Weight
    207 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2090 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2015 mm
    Length
    2114 mm
    Length
    2080 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Aprilia Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Bhawani Auto, Krishna Nagar
    A-3/31/1, Radhey Puri Ext,Main Jagatpuri Road,Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9910117729
    Shiva Automobiles, Kabir Nagar
    C4/10, Main 100 feet Road,Old plot No. 17,Out Of khasra No.85,Vill. Babarpur,Delhi 110094
    +91 - 8447714956
    Kaysons Associates, Pitampura
    A-14, Saraswati Vihar,Outer Ring Road,Deepali Chowk,Delhi 110034
    +91 - 9896354675
    Bhawani Auto, Okhla Industrial Estate
    S3, Pocket S,Okhla Phase II,Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9910117729
    Hujo International, Wazirpur
    A 9/2, Wazirpur Industrial Area,Delhi 110052
    +91 - 9911220000
    Mehar Motors, Najafgarh
    WZ 1, Gopal Nagar,Bahadurgarh Road,Opposite DTC Bus Terminal,Delhi 110043
    +91 - 8287026544, 9873897924
    Popular Aprilia Bikes

    Aprilia RS 457 EMI

    STD
    457 cc | 47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm
    ₹ 4.23 Lakhs*
    Aprilia RS 457 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.33
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    The Perfect Blend of Performance
    The Perfect Blend of Performance
The Aprilia 457 is a modern, stylish sportbike that captures attention with its aggressive looks and impressive performance. It blends the advanced engineering of Aprilia with the practical needs of daily riders, making it a standout in the mid-range segment. Powered by a 457cc engine, the bike delivers a balanced mix of power and efficiency, perfect for both city commuting and long-distance cruising.By: Diliphen (Feb 20, 2025)
    Perfect for fun rides and with exhaust
    Perfect for fun rides and with exhaust
With its great looks and impressive power, this is the perfect choice for anyone seeking a budget-friendly sports bike that feels like a premium model. Highly recommendedBy: Jow (Oct 14, 2024)
    Perfect highway cruiser beast looks
    Perfect highway cruiser beast looks
Amazing looks powerful engine safe to ride perfect for long distance cover in minimum time value for money bike By: Karrar haider (Oct 8, 2024)
    Aprilia RS 457 Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Impeccable handling makes the bike effortless The 457 cc twin-cylinder motor is powerful with a strong surge of torqueThe RS 457 is versatile and will allow more new riders to experience its performance

    Cons

    The RS 457 is compact, which may be troublesome for taller ridersThe front brake does not have the sharpest bite, which feels odd for a powerful offeringThe switchgear quality could've been better when compared to the rest of the components

    It almost sounded like a pipe dream when Aprilia announced plans to launch a made-in-India motorcycle over half a decade ago. The first examples were 150 cc offerings intended for India but the brand soon shifted gears moving to higher displacement. The result is the much-awaited and highly-talked-about Aprilia RS 457. The twin-cylinder motorcycle echoes the same design and performance theme as its larger capacity siblings. But is it as exciting to ride too? Aprilia invited us to the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore to ride the new RS 457 to see if the bike lives up to its name. Here’s what we found out.

    (Also read: IBW 2023: Aprilia RS 457 launched at 4.10 lakh in India)

