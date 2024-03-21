Summer is here. How to ensure your car beats the heat

The summer is almost here. Temperatures have started to soar in various regions across India. While we brace for the soaring heat during summer months, our cars too require special attention and care to beat the heat. Various parts of the country witness extreme hot weather conditions, which makes special attention and care of vehicles more necessary than ever.

The hot weather during the summer months can put additional stress on various car parts, such as the tyres, fluids, and air conditioning system. Hence

It is not necessary to take the vehicle to a service centre now and then or do some highly expensive repairs to make the car summer-ready, but following some simple tips can ensure the vehicle runs safely throughout the season. A car owner can take the vehicle once a year to the service workshop, get the vehicle inspected fully and get the repairs done. After that, he or she can do the basic inspection and minor maintenance work at home.

Neglecting such basic car maintenance during the summer can result in decreased fuel efficiency, vehicle breakdowns, and costly repairs. Also, it can affect the car's exterior paint quality. Here are some key tips to follow to ensure the car becomes summer-ready.

Check and service AC

One of the most important components that work overtime during summer is the air conditioning system. The vehicle owners often complain about their AC units, saying that it takes too long to cool the cabin during summer. In many cases, the AC works at its optimum level, but the heat trapped inside the car enhances the cooling time. To avoid this, make sure not to park the car under direct sunlight. It is recommended to park it under a roof or at least under a tree where shadow is available. Besides that, make sure to get the AC unit inspected by a technician and fix if there are any issues. Also, ensure the cabin air filter is clean as a dirty filter may result in degraded AC performance and foul smell inside the cabin.

Check and maintain fluids

High temperatures often result in burning engine oil quickly, especially if the oil is old and degraded. It is important to check the engine oil levels regularly and add the appropriate oil as recommended by the OEM, to avoid any damage to the powerplant, as the engine oil acts as lubricant and protects the motor's moving parts from friction.

Check the battery

The best way to keep a car's battery in optimum condition is to keep it clean. This can be done by regularly detaching the battery cables and wiping off the terminals. Also, make sure the battery is securely strapped and all the connections are properly secured. Make sure to check the battery terminals are corrosion and dirt-free.

Check tyre pressure

Tyres lose and gain air pressure daily, depending on the outside temperature. Hot weather impacts the tyre's air pressure by increasing it, while underinflated tyres can result in poor fuel economy and degraded performance. Make sure to check air pressure regularly and refill the tyre with OEM recommended air pressure.

Check windshield wipers

While the windshield wipers are most effective during the rainy season, during summer, they take heat directly, which results in the rubbers drying out, making them less effective at cleaning the windshield. Make sure to check the wiper blades for wear and tear and replace them if necessary.

