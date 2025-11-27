How to Check Third-Party Car Insurance

Whether you have your policy papers, bought a pre-owned vehicle or simply want to confirm your renewal date, knowing how to check your 3rd party car insurance status is extremely useful. With most records now digitised, you can verify insurance details in just a few minutes. This will help you stay compliant with legal requirements and also ensure your vehicle remains protected during unexpected situations on the road.

Verifying third-party car insurance is crucial for legality and vehicle protection. Use the VAHAN website or insurer services for quick checks. This practice helps prevent penalties and aids in transactions involving used cars, ensuring proper coverage.

Why You Need to Check Third-Party Car Insurance

Before going into the different ways to look up your policy, it is worth understanding why keeping track of your car insurance details really matters. A valid third-party insurance is mandatory under Indian law and failing to carry one can result in penalties, legal trouble or complications during an accident. Many people also check their insurance records when buying or selling a second-hand car, as it helps confirm the vehicle’s current coverage and expiry date. In short, verifying your policy is a practical step that helps you avoid hassles later.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹14.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.32 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹20.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹5.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Methods to Check Third-Party Insurance

Using the VAHAN Portal

The VAHAN website is one of the quickest ways to check whether your third-party cover is active. All you need is your vehicle registration number.

Steps to check the policy:

Go to the official VAHAN portal.

Enter your vehicle number and captcha code.

Once submitted, the page displays the insurer’s name, the type of policy and the expiry date.

The verification is updated regularly, making it a reliable option for day-to-day verification.

Through the Insurance Information Bureau

The Insurance Information Bureau maintains a central database of motor insurance records.

How to Use it:

Visit the IIB website and open the “Vehicle Insurance Status" page.

Enter your vehicle registration details, email ID and mobile number.

Submit the form to see available insurance records.

Keep in mind that IIB works best for policies issued in recent years. Older records may not always appear, especially if the vehicle has changed ownership multiple times.

Checking Via the Insurer’s Website

Most insurers now offer an easy way to verify your policy online. If you remember which company issued your third-party cover, this option is simple and direct.

General process:

Go to the insurer’s policy verification or self-service page.

Enter your policy number, registration number or mobile number linked to the policy.

Your coverage details, validity and download options for soft copy will appear.

This method is helpful when you need duplicate documents quickly.

Contacting Customer Service

If online details do not appear or you are dealing with an old vehicle, calling customer service is often the most dependable method. Provide your registration number, engine/chassis number or policy details, if known. The support team can confirm whether the policy is active and help you update outdated records.

Details to Keep Handy While Checking Third-Party Insurance

When checking 3rd party car insurance online or offline, make sure you have:

Vehicle registration number

Policy number

Mobile number linked with the policy

Chassis or engine number

How TATA AIG Makes Third-party Car Insurance Verification Easy

TATA AIG offers a fast and reliable way to check policy details through its digital platform. Their website allows you to access your policy, confirm validity and download documents in just a few steps. If you ever face issues, their customer support team is quick to assist you with verification or policy updates. With clear communication and a strong digital system, TATA AIG makes managing and checking your 3rd party car insurance straightforward.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

First Published Date: