|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|124.45 cc
|Max Power
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|Electronic EMS
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|52 mm
|Stroke
|55.5 mm
|58.6 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|Emission Type
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,457
|₹1,17,300
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹89,089
|₹1,02,483
|RTO
|₹8,627
|₹8,198
|Insurance
|₹5,741
|₹6,619
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹2,223
|₹2,521