|Max Power
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|3
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹85,794
|₹1,10,838
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹72,270
|₹96,615
|RTO
|₹6,548
|₹7,729
|Insurance
|₹5,426
|₹6,494
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,550
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,844
|₹2,382