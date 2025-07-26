In 2026 TVS NTORQ 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). NTORQ 125 engine makes power and torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
NTORQ 125 vs LX 125 Comparison