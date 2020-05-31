|Max Power
|17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|52.9 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Mapped ignition system
|Electronic EMS
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|-
|Displacement
|159.7 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|62 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|₹2,681
|₹NaN