In 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less