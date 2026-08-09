In 2026 Suzuki Access 125 or Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (last recorded price). Access 125 engine makes power and torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm. Techo Electra offers the Emerge [2017-2024] in 3 colours. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Emerge [2017-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Access 125 vs Emerge [2017-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Access 125
|Emerge [2017-2024]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 77,684
|₹ 68,106
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-