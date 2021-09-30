|Battery Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Warranty
|2 Year
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹52,000
|₹87,722
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹52,000
|₹75,625
|RTO
|₹0
|₹6,050
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,047
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,117
|₹1,885