In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 2000 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
SA 2000 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 2000
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 86,000
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-