In 2026 KTM RC 200 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). RC 200 engine makes power and torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
RC 200 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rc 200
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|KTM
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|25.8 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm