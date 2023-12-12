In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki W175 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm PS & 19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less