India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights

The 10th edition of the India Bike Week 2023 just concluded. Like last year, it was located at Vagator Hill, Goa. This year, the India Bike Week was powered by Gulf Syntrac. Quite a few important launches happened at the motorcycling and not only this, there were several events that people could participate in, get delicious food prepared by chefs and buy riding gear and stuff for their motorcycles.

This year, India Bike Week 2023 witnessed some major launches and unveils. Aprilia launched the much-awaited RS 457 in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹4.10 lakh ex-showroom, Maharashtra. The pre-bookings for the motorcycle will open on 15th December.

Kawasaki launched one of its most affordable motorcycles, the W175 Street, it is priced slightly higher than the W175. The difference between the motorcycles is of the tubeless tyres, alloy wheels and colour schemes. Apart from this, the manufacturer also showcased the ZX-6R.

Triumph launched the Stealth Editions of its motorcycles and also showcased the Tiger 900 Rally Pro. The Stealth Editions will include Speedmaster Red, Bobber Purple, Bonneville T100 Blue, Bonneville T120 Blue, Speed Twin 1200 Red, Speed Twin 900 Green, Scrambler 900 Orange, and T120 Black. Apart from this, Harley-Davidson also showcased its custom builds of X440.

Martin da Costa, founder and CEO, 70EMG and Festival Director commented, “Ten years on from the inaugural India Bike Week in 2013, the journey has been nothing short of incredible. I vividly recall the energy of our fraternity during the first event – thousands riding in from all corners of India, creating a beautiful spectacle. Now, as we approach the first week of December each year, the anticipation for India Bike Week grows. The excitement never fades. This Tenth Year of IBW is a tribute to each one of you – riders from every corner, contributing to the success of the Festival. Whether it's the racing, talks, launches, custom bikes, or music – it's all about the sheer, unforgettable fun. Thank you for being a part of it."

Mr. Amit Gheji's, Head-Marketing, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. said, "As India Bike Week 2023 comes to a thrilling conclusion, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited is incredibly proud to have been a part of this spectacular celebration of motorcycling culture. Engaging with the dynamic community of motorcyclists and enthusiasts was an absolute delight for us, and being the presenter of the iconic 'Chai-Pakoda Rides' is a truly remarkable experience and we look forward to the remaining rides in the coming months. Witnessing the diverse range of motorcycles, the passion of the riders, and the exhilarating FMX show added an extra layer of excitement to the event. India Bike Week was not just about motorcycles; it was a celebration of the freedom and camaraderie that riding brings to people's lives. Gulf is immensely proud to have played a role in creating an unforgettable experience for the biking community, and as the curtains fall on this edition, we hope to continue celebrating the motorcycling culture across India. Apart from this helping us forge a strong bond with the biker brotherhood, it will also of course help us shore up demand for our premium, synthetic top-of-the-line products like Gulf SynTrac engine oil. As the curtains draw on this year's IBW, our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the incredible community of bikers, the organizers, and everyone who made this event a roaring success. Here's to more rides, more adventures, and the everlasting bond of the open road."

