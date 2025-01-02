In 2026 EeVe 4U or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour. 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
4U vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|4u
|Access 125
|Brand
|EeVe
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 68,500
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-