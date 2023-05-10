In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 48.16 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less