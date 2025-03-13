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Bajaj Chetak vs Ola Electric S1 Air

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the S1 Air has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Chetak vs S1 Air Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak S1 air
BrandBajajOla Electric
Price₹ 96,504₹ 89,999
Range113-153 km/charge151 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes5 Hours

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1359 mm
Additional Storage
25 L34 L
Saddle Height
763 mm792 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km151 km
Max Speed
55 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh3 kWh
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC/PMSM
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoNo
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
NoYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L34 L
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsDrive Modes - Normal | Sports | Eco, LTE Connectivity
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,45394,071
Ex-Showroom Price
96,50489,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9494,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1592,021
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+ models
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Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
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Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
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26 Jun 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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  News

Latest Videos

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