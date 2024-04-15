HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 15 Apr 2024, 15:26 PM
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 now comes with a plethora of upgrades which include wider set of tyres, traction control and new Red and White colour optio
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 now comes with a plethora of upgrades which include wider set of tyres, traction control and new Red and White colour options. But is it better to ride than its older version? Here is our first drive review.