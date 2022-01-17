HT Auto
Home Auto Two-wheelers Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles

Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles

Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster motorcycles come sharing several elements but are meant for a different set of buyers.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 10:17 AM
Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster come sharing the same platform and same engine but churns out different power and torque output.
Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster come sharing the same platform and same engine but churns out different power and torque output.

Yezdi Motorcycle on Sunday has commenced deliveries of its three newly launched models - Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster. The three retro-themed motorcycles come carrying the old-school Yezdi motorcycles' charm blended with modern elements.

(Also Read: Yezdi Adventure vs Scrambler vs Roadster: Price and specification comparison)

Trending Cars

Find More Bikes
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Jupiter
109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Yamaha Fzs 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs 25
249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

All these three Yezdi motorcycles target a different set of buyers in India. The Yezdi Adventure is an adventure tourer meant for the riders who seek the thrill of long-range offroading and it can be ridden on regular roads as well. The Yezdi Scrambler is meant for hardcore offroading, while the Yezdi Roadster is meant for relaxed long-range cruising.

(In pics: Yezdi Adventure launched, to rival Royal Enfield Himalayan)

Yezdi Motorcycle has been brought back to India after a 26-year hiatus by the Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends. The Yezdi bikes are being sold by the Jawa showrooms across India that have been revamped to house the new brand and motorcycles. Also, this comes as the third iconic brand under the Classic Legends umbrella along with Jawa and BSA.

(In pics: Yezdi Scrambler launched at 2.05 lakh, to rival Honda, Royal Enfield)

The Yezdi Adventure comes priced at 198,142 (ex-showroom), while the Yezdi Scrambler is priced at 204,900 (ex-showroom) and Yezdi Roadster is priced at 209,900 (ex-showroom).

These three purpose-built motorcycles are different looking, but they share several components. The key shared components among them are the platform, engine and gearbox. The Yezdi motorcycles draw power from a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC engine that is paired with a six-speed transmission. The power and torque output of these three models are different though.

The Yezdi Adventure churns out 30.2 PS of power and 29.9 Nm of torque, while the Yezdi Scrambler generates 29.1 PS of power and 28.2 Nm of torque. Yezdi Roadster on the other hand belts out 29.7 PS of power and 29 Nm of torque output.

 

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 09:42 AM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Yezdi Motorcycles TYezdi Adventure Yezdi Scrambler Yezdi Roadster
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles
Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles
Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why
Chinese EVs a hit for short-haul, last-mile deliveries in Japan. Here's why
From Punjab to Bengal and more, states look to woo Elon Musk and Tesla
From Punjab to Bengal and more, states look to woo Elon Musk and Tesla
Aston Martin becomes first team to announce launch date for 2022 Formula One car
Aston Martin becomes first team to announce launch date for 2022 Formula One car

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city