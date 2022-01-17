Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles

Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster motorcycles come sharing several elements but are meant for a different set of buyers.

Yezdi Motorcycle on Sunday has commenced deliveries of its three newly launched models - Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster. The three retro-themed motorcycles come carrying the old-school Yezdi motorcycles' charm blended with modern elements.

All these three Yezdi motorcycles target a different set of buyers in India. The Yezdi Adventure is an adventure tourer meant for the riders who seek the thrill of long-range offroading and it can be ridden on regular roads as well. The Yezdi Scrambler is meant for hardcore offroading, while the Yezdi Roadster is meant for relaxed long-range cruising.

Yezdi Motorcycle has been brought back to India after a 26-year hiatus by the Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends. The Yezdi bikes are being sold by the Jawa showrooms across India that have been revamped to house the new brand and motorcycles. Also, this comes as the third iconic brand under the Classic Legends umbrella along with Jawa and BSA.

The Yezdi Adventure comes priced at ₹198,142 (ex-showroom), while the Yezdi Scrambler is priced at ₹204,900 (ex-showroom) and Yezdi Roadster is priced at ₹209,900 (ex-showroom).

These three purpose-built motorcycles are different looking, but they share several components. The key shared components among them are the platform, engine and gearbox. The Yezdi motorcycles draw power from a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC engine that is paired with a six-speed transmission. The power and torque output of these three models are different though.

The Yezdi Adventure churns out 30.2 PS of power and 29.9 Nm of torque, while the Yezdi Scrambler generates 29.1 PS of power and 28.2 Nm of torque. Yezdi Roadster on the other hand belts out 29.7 PS of power and 29 Nm of torque output.

