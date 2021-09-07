Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Street Rally 125 Fi launched

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of the new RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid at prices starting fro ₹76,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both the scooters draw power from the same air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

The launch of the new scooters falls under Yamaha's “The Call of the Blue" campaign. At the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings."