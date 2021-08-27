Yamaha YZF-R15 M revealed fully undisguised in leaked images, features confirmed

Yamaha's upcoming YZF-R15 M has been spotted in a fully undisguised form ahead of its launch in the Indian market. The bike is basically a higher-spec version of the existing R15 V3.0 model that is currently on sale in the Indian market.

As the latest set of spy images suggest, the YZF-R15 M will be offered with some major design updates inspired by the YZF-R7 supersport model.

In terms of exteriors, the new motorcycle will get a completely new single-pod headlamp with LED DRLs at the front. Other changes will also include fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors. The bike will sport a muscular fuel tank along with a split-style saddle, a side-slung exhaust and a sleek taillight.

There will be a complete LED package on the bike including LED projector headlamp, LED DRL, indicator and tail light. Other key features on the bike may also include Bluetooth connectivity with Yamaha Y-Connect App that will open doors for smart features such as call alert, SMS/email notification, phone battery level, fuel consumption data, maintenance recommendation, and last parked position.

Needless to say, the latest spy images also clear air on its suspension setup that will be a golden-dipped USD front fork instead of the conventional telescopic front forks found on the current bike. It will also use single discs on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

It will source power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is found on the existing model. Also, the overall power and torque output are also likely to remain unchanged.

The bike is expected to go on sale in India this September.