Yamaha R15-based Aerox 155 scooter to launch in India this festive season

Yamaha Motor is gearing up for the launch of some new two-wheelers in the Indian market and the company has now obtained the type-approval certificate for the Aerox 155 scooter in India. It will be a YZF R15-based moto-scooter that will rival the likes of Aprilia SXR 160.

The homologation of the Aerox 155 strongly suggests that the Aerox 155 scooter is headed for the Indian launch, most likely by the end of 2021. The same news was also hinted at by some Yamaha dealerships in Delhi when contacted by HT Auto.

The key highlight of the new Aerox 155 will be its YZF-R15-sourced 155cc VVA engine. This unit will be responsible for churning out 15.36hp of power at 8,000rpm and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The engine will come mated to a CVT drivetrain. In comparison, its closest rival Aprilia SXR 160 delivers just 10.9PS and 11.6Nm.

The new 2021 Aerox 155 was also revealed earlier this year in Indonesia. The scooter is offered with a sporty and modern design on the outside which is complemented by a set of modern features including a blue-backlit LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets a large-sized 25-litre under-seat storage space with a remote locking system, keyless ignition, hazard light switch and engine kill switch. The fuel tank capacity of the scooter was also increased recently from 4.6-litre to 5.5-litre.

When launched, the new Aerox 155 is likely to be priced over the ₹1 lakh mark, making it stand in the same premium pricing range as say the Vespa Racing Sixties ( ₹1.37 lakh) or the Vepsa Elegante 150 ( ₹1.39 lakh). For the record, the Aprilia SXR 160 costs ₹1.27 lakh.

