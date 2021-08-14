Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR scooter range available with special festive offers

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of special offers on its range of scooters in the country. The newly announced offers are valid until August 31. The Yamaha scooters such as Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 FI, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI, and the non-Hybrid version of the Fascino 125 Fi, are all covered under the new offer.

As part of the new offer, the customers who purchase a Yamaha scooter this month will be eligible for an assured gift worth ₹2,999. Moreover, these customers will also get a bumper prize and additional benefits of ₹20,000 and more.

Yamaha Motor India has rolled out three offers:

1. There is a pan India offer on the select Yamaha scooters such as Ray ZR 125 FI, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI, and the Fascino 125 Fi Non- Hybrid version, under which the company is offering an insurance benefit of ₹3,876 or low down-payment of ₹999.

2. All Yamaha Scooter models (only Tamil Nadu)

- Assured gift worth ₹2,999

- Additional benefits of ₹20,000

3. All Yamaha Scooter models (excluding Tamil Nadu)

- Assured gift worth ₹2,999

- Scratch and win offer: Gifts of up to ₹35,000 or bumper prize of ₹1 lakh

- Additional benefits of ₹20,000