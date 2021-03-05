Yamaha Motor India has hiked prices of the BS 6-compliant Ray ZR 125, Ray ZR 125 Street Rally and Fascino 125 scooters.

The Ray ZR 125 retails in two variants - drum and disc. While the lower placed drum variant has gone up from ₹69,530 to ₹73,330, the disc brake variant of the same model has become costlier by ₹3,800. It now costs ₹76,330, while earlier it used to retail at ₹72,530. As for the Street Rally variant, it is now priced at ₹77,330 (was ₹73,530).

The Yamaha Fascino 125 is also offered in two variants - drum and disc. While the former costs ₹72,030 (was ₹68,730), the latter is now priced at ₹74,530 (was ₹71,230).

This is not the first price hike announcement on Yamaha scooters as previously the company raised prices on these back in November 2020 (more details here).

Both the Yamaha scooters are based on the same powertrain and platform. The scooters draw power from a common 125 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It is known to pump out 8.04 bhp of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It comes paired with a CVT gearbox.

In a similar announcement, Yamaha has also hiked the prices of its YZF R15 V3.0 sports bike. It has become costlier by ₹1,200. With the latest price hike, the bike now starts from ₹149,100 (ex-showroom) for the Thunder Grey paint scheme. The Racing Blue and Dark Knight now cost ₹150,200 and ₹151,200, respectively (more details here).

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi.