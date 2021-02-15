Yamaha launches all-new range of FZ series motorcycles

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Monday launched the all-new range of its FZ Series motorcycle in India, starting from ₹1,03,700 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new FZ series, comprising FZ FI and FZS FI models, are powered by 149 cc, fuel-injected, BS-VI engine are lighter and equipped with side stand engine cutoff switch, the company said in a statement.

The lightweight of the body has been reduced to 135 kgs from 137 kgs, thus helping riders in maneuvering along with an improved comfort of handling.

All the models in the series have single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system), along with LED headlight, 140 mm wide rear radial tyre and two-level single-piece seating, it added.

The FZS FI model additionally gets Bluetooth-enabled 'Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X' that offers several features like 'Answer back', 'E-lock', 'Locate my bike' and 'Hazard' warning among others, it added.

The price of the new FZ FI starts from ₹1,03,700 and that of the new FZS FI starts from ₹1,07,200 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said,"We are committed to offer something exceptional to the motorcycling customers of India and today we are upgrading our popular FZ series with features like side stand engine cutoff switch and inbuilt bluetooth connectivity for FZS-FI."

With the upgrade of the FZ series, he further said, "We have completed the upgrade of all the models in the Yamaha lineup with side stand engine cutoff switches. We will keep on listening to our customers and continue to launch new products under the banner of The Call of The Blue."

Shitara said FZ is an "iconic brand of Yamaha" and in India, the company wants "to recreate its excitement every year with additional features and new offerings".