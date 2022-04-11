HT Auto
Wroley launches three electric scooters with up to 90 kilometres range

All three electric scooters from Wroley come equipped with a host of advanced features such as reverse mode, key start, anti-theft sensor, side-stand sensor, and cruise control, among others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 05:53 PM
Wroley electric scooters come with up to six colour options on each model.
Noida-based electric vehicle maker Wroley has launched three electric scooters in the market starting at 74,000, namely Mars, Platina, and Posh. The electric scooters come with a single charge range up to 90 kilometres, and is claimed to cost just 0.10 to 0.15 paise per km. The Wroley electric scooters are available at all company dealerships in Delhi.

The scooters come fitted with superior quality lithium-ion battery packs with an output of 48V and 60V, depending on the model. All three electric scooter models come equipped with a host of advanced and contemporary features such as reverse mode, key start, anti-theft sensor, side-stand sensor, cruise control, parking sensor, rear disc, led headlamp and storage, among others.

Wroley Mars electric scooter comes at a starting price of 74,900 (ex-showroom) and is available in four different color options. It comes with a 60v/30amp lithium-ion battery and claims to cover a distance of up to 90 km in a single charge.  

(Also read | Delhi govt to encourage employees to adopt e-two-wheelers through EMI facility)

Wroley Platina comes at a starting price of 76,400 (ex-showroom) and is available in six different color options. It comes equipped with a 60v/30amp lithium-ion battery pack and also claims to travel up to 90 km in a single charge. 

The third scooter Wroley Posh is a part of the company's premium line-up and gets a starting price tag of 78,900 (ex-showroom). It comes in a total of six color options and is fitted with a 60v/30amp lithium-ion battery pack. The company claims that it can cover a distance of up to 90km in a single charge. 

The EV maker is offering a warranty of up to 40 thousand km on the battery of the electric scooters which is 10 thousand km more than the existing players in the segment, said Sandeep Goyal, Founder and Director, Wroley E-Scooters. 

 

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 05:51 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooters electric scooter EVs EV electric mobility electric vehicles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

