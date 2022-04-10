Delhi govt to encourage employees to adopt e-two-wheelers through EMI facility

The Delhi government employees will have the option to pay upfront for electric two-wheelers or opt for EMIs, which will be deducted from their salary.

The Delhi government has planned to provide electric two-wheelers to its employees on equated monthly installments (EMIs) so as to encourage large-scale adoption of electric vehicles in the city, with an aim to reduce air pollution. There are over two lakh employees working with the government in the national capital.

The city government is mulling a partnership with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited to provide electric two-wheelers to its employees, an official told PTI. Two-wheelers account for two-thirds of the new vehicle registrations in Delhi. The switching over of this segment to electric mode can help bring a significant change.

The government employees will be encouraged to buy electric two-wheelers through their department, and they will have the option to pay upfront or opt for EMIs, which will be deducted from their salary. "The scheme will also encourage the general public to adopt such vehicles, overcoming psychological barriers related to the cost and technology," another official said.

The Delhi government has been making conscious efforts to make a shift towards electric vehicles in a bid to reduce air pollution. Last week, it announced a major plan to push e-cycles with its inclusion in the EV policy. The first 10,000 electric cycle buyers will get a purchase incentive of up to ₹5,500, while the first 1,000 will get an extra incentive of ₹2,000.

In February, the government had notified a draft policy mandating all aggregators and delivery service providers to induct electric vehicles in their new fleet. The cab aggregators and delivery service providers will have to ensure that 10 per cent of their new two-wheelers and five per cent of the new four-wheelers are electric in the first three months. They will also have to ensure that 50 per cent of their new two-wheelers and 25 per cent of the new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023.



