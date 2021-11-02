What else can you buy at the cost of Bajaj Pulsar 250?

Bajaj Auto has announced the prices of the new Pulsar 250 motorcycle last month. The new Pulsar 250 has been rolled out in two iterations - Pulsar N250 which is the street naked version and the Pulsar F250, the semi-faired version of the new Pulsar. While the former has been priced at ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pulsar F250 retails at an introductory price tag of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a list of all the bikes which you can buy at the cost of a Bajaj Pulsar 250.

Yamaha MT15: Yamaha Motor India retails the MT15 street naked bike at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹ 1.45 lakh onwards. In terms of engine displacement, the MT15 is a comparatively lower capacity model but it has been priced at a premium due to some of the higher-spec features including a six-speed transmission. At its heart sits the same 150cc single-cylinder engine as the popular YZF-R15 motorcycle. This is a 155cc, single-cylinder engine that has been rated to deliver 18.2bhp of power at 10,000rpm.

Honda earlier this year announced the launch of the new CB200X motorcycle which has been priced at ₹ 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It is basically an iteration of the Hornet 2.0 model as it shares the same engine, platform, suspension, and features.

Bajaj Auto's Pulsar NS200 needs no introduction. The bike has been making and breaking records for quite some time now and it is easily one of the most sportiest Pulsar to have ever been introduced ever. It is currently priced at ₹ 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom) and at this price it almost matches the Pulsar N250.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Another Pulsar which sits around the same price range is the Pulsar 220F, the undisputed king of the Bajaj Pulsar range of bikes. It has been priced at ₹ 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom).