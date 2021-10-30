2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Pulsar 220F: Which one should you buy?

Bajaj Auto announced the launch of the new Pulsar 250 Twins (Pulsar F250 and Pulsar N250) earlier this week. The new bike is being pitted as the biggest Pulsar. With the new launch, the company is planning to repeat the same success as it has witnessed with the earlier Pulsar family of bikes.

Similar Bikes

Here is its quick comparison with the Pulsar 220F which is easily one of the most loved bikes in the series.

Engine and Transmission: While the Pulsar 220 gets a 220 cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine delivering 20.4 bhp of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 18.55 Nm at 7000 rpm, the newly launched Pulsar 250 gets a bigger 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that delivers 24.5 PS of power at 8750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Both the bikes get a 5-speed transmission.

While the Pulsar 220 gets a 220 cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine delivering 20.4 bhp of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 18.55 Nm at 7000 rpm, the newly launched Pulsar 250 gets a bigger 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that delivers 24.5 PS of power at 8750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Both the bikes get a 5-speed transmission. Dimensions and weight: The Pulsar 220 has a slightly higher saddle height at 800 mm when compared to its newer counterpart which has a 795 mm seat height. In terms of weight, the Pulsar 220 is 4 kg lighter (at 160 kg) than the Pulsar F250 which weighs 164 kg (kerb). The naked counterpart of the F250 weighs 2kg less at 162 kg (kerb). While the Pulsar 220 has a wheelbase of 1350 mm, the new F250 has a slightly longer wheelbase of 1351 mm.

The Pulsar 220 has a slightly higher saddle height at 800 mm when compared to its newer counterpart which has a 795 mm seat height. In terms of weight, the Pulsar 220 is 4 kg lighter (at 160 kg) than the Pulsar F250 which weighs 164 kg (kerb). The naked counterpart of the F250 weighs 2kg less at 162 kg (kerb). While the Pulsar 220 has a wheelbase of 1350 mm, the new F250 has a slightly longer wheelbase of 1351 mm. Tyres/Rims: T he rim size has remained constant in both bikes, but what has changed is the size of the tyres. While the 220F uses a combination of 90/90x17 front tyre and 120/80x17 rear tyre, the new F250 uses wider tyres - 100/80x17 front tyre and 130/70xR17.

he rim size has remained constant in both bikes, but what has changed is the size of the tyres. While the 220F uses a combination of 90/90x17 front tyre and 120/80x17 rear tyre, the new F250 uses wider tyres - 100/80x17 front tyre and 130/70xR17. Power to weight (P/W) ratio: The Pulsar 220F has a P/W ratio of 128 PS/Ton, while the new Pulsar F250 has a greater P/W ratio of 149 PS/Ton.

The Pulsar 220F has a P/W ratio of 128 PS/Ton, while the new Pulsar F250 has a greater P/W ratio of 149 PS/Ton. Features: The new Pulsar F250 comes with a range of new features over its predecessor. It gets a standard slipper clutch, infinity display, LED Projector Unipod Headlamp, and also a USB Mobile Charging.

The new Pulsar F250 comes with a range of new features over its predecessor. It gets a standard slipper clutch, infinity display, LED Projector Unipod Headlamp, and also a USB Mobile Charging. Price: The Pulsar 220F has been priced at ₹ 133,907 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the new Pulsar F250 costs ₹ 140,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).