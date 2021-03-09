Volvo C40 Recharge to launch in India after XC40 Recharge

At the official reveal of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge (Volvo's first pure electric SUV for India), the company announced that the next model to follow in the lineup will be the newly revealed C40 Recharge.

The company plans to go fully electric by 2030 and in line with its aim to go green, the company has announced new cars which will run purely on electricity.

As far as the Indian market goes, Volvo India has announced that "80% of the overall sales in India by 2025 will include pure electric vehicles", Volvo India announced its ambitious plans at the introduction of XC40 Recharge event on Tuesday. In addition to that, the company announced that after XC40 Recharge, the next model in the lineup for India will be the C40 Recharge electric car.

The C40 Recharge takes inspiration from the XC40 Recharge and appears to be an SUV coupe version of the same. As per Volvo, it is going to play a significant role in the company's all-electric vision.

It will be manufactured at the same plant - Ghent (Belgium) as the XC40 Recharge and will be underpinned by the same CMA platform. It will be kitted with an electric motor on each axle sending power across all wheels. There will be a 78 kWh battery compatible with a fast charging system and capable of delivering a range of about 420 kilometres.

The electrically charged powertrain pushes the 2.2-ton crossover from naught to 100 kmph in just under 5 seconds. It has a top speed of 180 kmph. The new battery has a capacity of 78 kWh and supports fast charging technology with a capacity of 150 kW. It can charge the battery up to 80% in just 40 minutes.

While there is no official confirmation on the specific timeline, expect the model to break cover in India in the second half of 2021.