TVS Apache-like vertical instrument console confirmed for BMW G 310 RR

The BMW G 310 RR will come completely based on the TVS Apache RR 310 sport bike.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 10:19 AM
BMW Motorrad India has rolled out a new teaser for its upcoming G 310 RR sport bike. The latest teaser shows a glimpse of the instrument console that the new motorcycle is bound to receive. From its first look, the display screen appears to be featuring the same design as the TVS Apache RR 310, however, the graphics are different and there is also a new welcome screen for the BMW customers.

Also, another keynote from the teaser is that adjustable suspension isn't added to the bike, as previously speculated. However, the same could be included as part of the optional package, but it is yet to be confirmed. This feature is available as standard on the Apache RR 310 BTO which in addition allows the user to opt for various high-end equipment options. Other noticeable highlights on the bike include the use of a red shade for the chassis and a triple-colour paint theme.

(Also Read: TVS Zeppelin R cruiser rumoured for launch soon)

The BMW G 310 RR will come completely based on the TVS Apache RR 310 sport bike. It will in fact be mostly a rebadged version of the same, sharing the same design including lights and alloys. However, the looks will be differentiated with a unique exterior paint livery on the G 310 RR and of course with the BMW logo to be seen on the side body fairing.

(Also Read: TVS Eurogrip becomes official supplier for Petronas TVS One Make Championship)

The new BMW G310 RR is all set to be launched in the Indian market on July 15th and the deliveries are set to commence soon after the official launch. The pre-launch bookings have already commenced for the bike and the customers will also have the option to purchase the new bike at zero down payment and low monthly payments, starting at 3,999.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Apache Apache RR 310 BMW G 310 RR G 310 RR 2022 G 310 RR BMW G 310 RR 2022
